Cast Members From Productions of ANNIE Will Reunite to Benefit The Actors Fund

Actors who have portrayed Annie and her orphan friends over the years will reunite for a live, online Q&A to benefit The Actors Fund.

Who:

Amaya Braganza (2012 Revival), Danielle Brisebois (Goodspeed and Original Broadway Production), Kristi Coombs (First and Second National Tours), Madi Rae DiPietro (2012 Revival), Skye Alyssa Friedman (2012 Revival), Heidi Gray (TROIKA National and International Tour), Mollie Hall Bouware (Third and Fourth National Tours), Georgi James (2012 Revival), Marisa Morell Kagan (Second National Tour), Tyrah Skye Odoms (2012 Revival), Taylor Richardson (2012 Revival, 2014 Film), Emily Rosenfeld (2012 Revival), Rosanne Sorrentino (Third National Tour, 1982 Film), Theda Stemler Blackwood (First and Third National Tours), Julie Stevens (Third National Tour and Original Broadway Production), Amanda Swickle (TROIKA National Tour), and Jaidyn Young (2012 Revival).

Audience members will be able to ask questions via live steam and will have the ability to donate directly to The Actors Fund.

What:

A live Q&A on Zoom via Facebook Live

When:

Wednesday, June 3rd at 6:30PM EST.

Where:

www.facebook.com/cabaretforacause

Why:

To raise money for The Actors Fund of America, a 501 charitable organization that supports performers and behind-the-scene workers in performing arts and entertainment. Audience member will be able to donate directly to The Actors Fund through a Facebook Live Stream.

