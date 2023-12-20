Cast & Design Team Set for U.S. Premiere of BACON at SoHo Playhouse

SoHo Playhouse has revealed the casting and the design team for the U.S. premiere of Bacon, written by Sophie Swithinbank and directed by Matthew Iliffe, running Off-Broadway in a limited engagement as part of the 2024 International Fringe Encore Series, from January 4 - 28, 2024. Previews begin January 4 for a January 8 opening.

Following a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the multi-award-winning play comes to New York for 24 performances only. Bacon was the winner of the Tony Craze Award, three Off West End Awards in London for Best Director and Best Lead Performer in a Play for both actors, and the Peggy Ramsay / Film 4 Foundation Award. Sophie Swithinbank is a writer on attachment to The National Theatre and Matthew Iliffe is a programme member of The National Theatre.

Bacon is an unflinching and unexpectedly humorous look at masculinity, sexuality and power, through the dizzying lens of youth. We follow Mark and Darren on Year 10's first day back at school. Mark is new and too scared to make friends; Darren is out of control and too scary to make friends. The two of them need each other - but neither would ever admit it.

The plays stars Corey Montague-Sholay (Dismissed at Soho Theatre, Bacon at Finborough, Wind in the Wilton's at Wilton's Music Hall) as Mark, and William Robinson (Julius Caesar at Royal Shakespeare Company - Ian Charleson Award second prize winner, Bacon at Finborough, Britannicus at Lyric Hammersmith) as Darren.

The production team includes Natalie Johnson - Set & Costume Design (programme member of The National Theatre, Rupture at West End Women and Girls, John & Jen at Southwark Playhouse), Ryan Joseph Stafford - Light Design (Weight of It at New York City Center, To Start With at Sadler's Wells), Mwen - Sound Design (Cowbois' at RSC, Much Ado About Nothing at NYT, Dismissed at Soho Theatre), Jess Tucker Boyd - Fight & Intimacy Director (Hakawatis at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Shakespeare's Globe, Nothing in a Butterfly at Omnibus Theatre), Frankie Aaronovitch-Bruce (Voice Coach), Nadine Rennie (Casting Consultant), Chloe Stally-Gibson (Production Manager), Ryan Webster (Associate Set & Costume Designer), Roberto Esquenazi Alkabes (Associate Light Designer), Ali Wright (Production Photographer) and Ellie Farley-Hills (Poster Designer).

Produced by Hannah Farley-Hills for HFH Productions.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets to all shows are $39. Student tickets are $20 (with valid ID) at the box office on the day of the show on a space availability basis. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, to purchase tickets, and for more info visit Click Here.

This production contains depictions of physical and sexual violence, references to self-harm and abuse, haze and strobe lighting. Recommended for ages 16+.

Bacon was first performed at the Finborough Theatre, London in 2022.

Join SoHo Playhouse and stars from global Fringe Festivals for a roundup of the best Fringe plays this season has to offer! Annually, The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season's Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off-Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. Many previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success. SoHo Playhouse's mission is to preserve, produce and present the unique art form known as Off Broadway Theatre. Info at https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.

SOPHIE SWITHINBANK is a multi-award-winning playwright and screenwriter, based in London. She is the 2023 winner of the Peggy Ramsay/Film4 Award. Sophie's play Bacon (Tony Craze Award Winner 2018) ran at Finborough Theatre in 2022, to critical acclaim, winning three Off West End Awards. Bacon will tour the UK and Australia in 2023-24. Sophie is currently on attachment at The National Theatre, developing a new play.

Sophie's theatre credits include Even in Arcadia (longlisted for Verity Bargate Award 2020); Circle Game (Southwark Theatre, shortlisted for Phil Fox Award 2020); Where There Is Smoke (National Theatre Learning); Come Inside (Bush Theatre) and The Superhero (Lyric Hammersmith). TV credits include Bacon (developed with NBC Universal) and L/over (MTV Finland).

MATTHEW ILIFFE's directing credits include Breeding (King's Head Theatre); Bacon (Finborough Theatre, Riverside Studios, Summerhall Edinburgh and Bristol Old Vic); Four Play (Above The Stag); The Niceties (Finborough Theatre); Maggie May (Finborough Theatre) and The Burnt Part Boys (Park Theatre). Training/Education: Theatre & Performance Studies BA (Hons), First Class, University of Bristol, StoneCrabs Young Directors Programme and The National Theatre's Directors' Course 2023. Awards include Best Director of a Play at the Off West End Awards for Bacon at the Finborough.

HANNAH FARLEY-HILLS is an independent Theatre Producer developing and touring theatre on an international level across both the subsidised and commercial sectors. Hannah runs HFH Productions with a focus on new writing and commitment to championing underrepresented perspectives. Hannah is supported by the Stage One Bursary Scheme and is a member of the League of Independent Producers. Selected credits are Bacon (Bristol Old Vic, Summerhall, Riverside Studios), Dark Noon (The Pleasance at EICC), The Naughty Fox (two national tours including The Lowry, Theatre by the Lake, Northern Stage, the egg) and C is for Clown (Casa Payaso, Chile). Hannah is currently developing Sexplay with Sophie Swithinbank (as heard on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour). Hannah was previously Associate Producer to London new writing company, Arch 468, and a Producer at The Marlowe, Canterbury. www.hfh.productions

Photo credit: Ali Wright