Cast & Creative Team Set for VAMOS TODOS! at World Music Theatre Company

World Music Theatre Company at Actors Temple Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of VAMOS TODOS! Featuring songs, stories, and characters from the popular FunikiJam early childhood classes and streaming series VAMOS TODOS! begins off Broadway performances at Historic Actors Temple Theatre in Broadway's Theatre District on Friday April 28, and runs through Sunday, June 18, 2023. VAMOS TODOS classes, workshops, field trips and residencies occur in and around NYC and you can even bring FunikiJam to you for parties, shows or classes!. VAMOS TODOS is presented in association with FunikiJam World Music and included in its 2022/23 season.

Show creator Brian Barrentine leads the cast in the role of Captain Jam and is joined by "Agents of Jam" Alicia Thomas, Andrea Galata, beatriz cavalieri, Haley Franke, Kiera Welsom, Meredith Fox, Rebecca Ponticello and Tyler Fuentes.

FunikiJam's VAMOS TODOS, part of FunikiJam's 2023 Music Garden Spring Celebration Season, engages audiences as new recruits to help the Agents of Jam on a globe-spanning Special Mission to find the best place for Spring Celebration Day. On their tune-filled journey, they explore elements of Spanish, European, South American and Farm Gardens and ultimately discover that by learning and growing together, they can create a vibrant, inclusive "Music Garden" where everyone feels welcome and celebrated.

"I could not be more thrilled to be working with this extraordinary company, led by the phenomenal Agents of Jaml," said creator Brian Barrentine. "After completing an international casting search and welcoming back several FunikiJam veterans, I'm delighted to announce this group of exceptional performers."

WMTC's 2022/23 programming is supported by Whitman Hanson Regional School District, Orlando Repertory Theatre, Central Astoria LDC, NYC Department of Education, the Caedmon School, Hopscotch Monetssori, Kiddie Academy, and FunikiJam World Music & Theatricals.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets from $40 are available at www.funikijam.com/vamostodosspringcelebration Discounts are available

Your place or Ours? We can host or come to you for Classes and Workshops, Residencies, Field Trips, and Parties are available. www.funikijam.com

On Demand: wherever you Stream music and on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@funikijam