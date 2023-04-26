Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast & Creative Team Set for VAMOS TODOS! at World Music Theatre Company

Performances begin on Friday April 28, and run through Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Cast & Creative Team Set for VAMOS TODOS! at World Music Theatre Company

World Music Theatre Company at Actors Temple Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of VAMOS TODOS! Featuring songs, stories, and characters from the popular FunikiJam early childhood classes and streaming series VAMOS TODOS! begins off Broadway performances at Historic Actors Temple Theatre in Broadway's Theatre District on Friday April 28, and runs through Sunday, June 18, 2023. VAMOS TODOS classes, workshops, field trips and residencies occur in and around NYC and you can even bring FunikiJam to you for parties, shows or classes!. VAMOS TODOS is presented in association with FunikiJam World Music and included in its 2022/23 season.

Show creator Brian Barrentine leads the cast in the role of Captain Jam and is joined by "Agents of Jam" Alicia Thomas, Andrea Galata, beatriz cavalieri, Haley Franke, Kiera Welsom, Meredith Fox, Rebecca Ponticello and Tyler Fuentes.

FunikiJam's VAMOS TODOS, part of FunikiJam's 2023 Music Garden Spring Celebration Season, engages audiences as new recruits to help the Agents of Jam on a globe-spanning Special Mission to find the best place for Spring Celebration Day. On their tune-filled journey, they explore elements of Spanish, European, South American and Farm Gardens and ultimately discover that by learning and growing together, they can create a vibrant, inclusive "Music Garden" where everyone feels welcome and celebrated.

"I could not be more thrilled to be working with this extraordinary company, led by the phenomenal Agents of Jaml," said creator Brian Barrentine. "After completing an international casting search and welcoming back several FunikiJam veterans, I'm delighted to announce this group of exceptional performers."

WMTC's 2022/23 programming is supported by Whitman Hanson Regional School District, Orlando Repertory Theatre, Central Astoria LDC, NYC Department of Education, the Caedmon School, Hopscotch Monetssori, Kiddie Academy, and FunikiJam World Music & Theatricals.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets from $40 are available at www.funikijam.com/vamostodosspringcelebration Discounts are available

Your place or Ours? We can host or come to you for Classes and Workshops, Residencies, Field Trips, and Parties are available. www.funikijam.com

On Demand: wherever you Stream music and on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@funikijam




Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark & More to Star in Candrice Jones FLEX at Lincoln Photo
Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark & More to Star in Candrice Jones' FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater
Lincoln Center Theater has announced the complete cast for the New York premiere of FLEX by Candrice Jones, directed by LCT Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz. 
Jonathan Burke, Matt Walker & More to Star in LOVE + SCIENCE at New York City Center Photo
Jonathan Burke, Matt Walker & More to Star in LOVE + SCIENCE at New York City Center
Love + Science, a new play by scientist and writer David J. Glass, announced the cast and creative team for its premiere at New York City Center Stage II.
James Cusati-Moyer and Madeline Brewer Will Lead Abingdon Theatre Companys One Night Only Photo
James Cusati-Moyer and Madeline Brewer Will Lead Abingdon Theatre Company's One Night Only Production of BACK
Abingdon Theatre Company has announced the addition of Tony Nominee, James Cusati-Moyer (Slave Play, Netflix's Inventing Anna), to the cast of Back alongside Emmy Nominee, Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale, Orange is the New Black). 
Scialli Productions Presents the World Premiere of MAGIC BOX Photo
Scialli Productions Presents the World Premiere of MAGIC BOX
SCIALLI PRODUCTIONS has announced the world premiere production of Tony Scialli’s MAGIC BOX directed and choreographed by Liz Piccoli. MAGIC BOX will play a three-performances-only limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s Triad Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark & More to Star in Candrice Jones' FLEX at Lincoln Center TheaterBrittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark & More to Star in Candrice Jones' FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater
April 26, 2023

Lincoln Center Theater has announced the complete cast for the New York premiere of FLEX by Candrice Jones, directed by LCT Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz. 
Jonathan Burke, Matt Walker & More to Star in LOVE + SCIENCE at New York City CenterJonathan Burke, Matt Walker & More to Star in LOVE + SCIENCE at New York City Center
April 26, 2023

Love + Science, a new play by scientist and writer David J. Glass, announced the cast and creative team for its premiere at New York City Center Stage II.
James Cusati-Moyer and Madeline Brewer Will Lead Abingdon Theatre Company's One Night Only Production of BACKJames Cusati-Moyer and Madeline Brewer Will Lead Abingdon Theatre Company's One Night Only Production of BACK
April 26, 2023

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced the addition of Tony Nominee, James Cusati-Moyer (Slave Play, Netflix's Inventing Anna), to the cast of Back alongside Emmy Nominee, Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale, Orange is the New Black). 
Scialli Productions Presents the World Premiere of MAGIC BOXScialli Productions Presents the World Premiere of MAGIC BOX
April 26, 2023

SCIALLI PRODUCTIONS has announced the world premiere production of Tony Scialli’s MAGIC BOX directed and choreographed by Liz Piccoli. MAGIC BOX will play a three-performances-only limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s Triad Theatre.
Michael Breslin Directs New Play INVASIVE SPECIES At The TankMichael Breslin Directs New Play INVASIVE SPECIES At The Tank
April 25, 2023

The Tank in association with Playhouse presents INVASIVE SPECIES, a new play by Maia Novi, directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin (Circle Jerk, This American Wife), his first solo directing project. The play follows a young Latina actress as she navigates mental health issues and the challenges of fitting into the American entertainment industry as an immigrant artist. Invasive Species will run from June 3 - 11 at The Tank.
share