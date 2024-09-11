Cast & Creative Team Set for For MONTE CRISTO at The York Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The York Theatre Company has revealed cast and creative team for the third production of its Fall 2024 “New2NY” series. - Monte Cristo, from the writing team behind The York's Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Written, bookwriter/lyricist Peter Kellogg (Desperate Measures) and composer Stephen Weiner (The Rivals).

France, 1815. Hours before his wedding, the first mate of the ship Pharaon, Edmund Dantes, is falsely accused of conspiring to help Napoleon return to power. Unknown to his fiancé, Mercedes, Edmund is arrested and consigned to the dungeons of the Chateau d'If. When he finally escapes 18 years later, Edmund learns that Mercedes has long ago married one of the very men responsible for his imprisonment. Based on the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas, Monte Cristo transforms the greatest revenge story of all time into a thrilling new musical for our time. Monte Cristo will be directed by Peter Flynn (Smart Blonde) with choreography by Marcos Santana (In the Heights, Helen Hayes Award nominee) and music direction and orchestrations by David Hancock Turner (Desperate Measures).

Performances are set to begin Saturday afternoon, September 21, 2024, and continue for 11 performances only through September 29, 2024. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, September 22, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. All performances will take place at The Theater at St. Jean's (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. Elevator on Lexington between 76th and 75th, just south of St. Jean's.) For more information, www.yorktheatre.org.

The cast of Monte Cristo is Alex Humphreys (Dear Evan Hansen), Philip Hernandez (Les Misérables), Anne L. Nathan (It Shoulda Been You, Carmelina at The York), James Judy (The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Gig at The York), Eliseo Roman (In the Heights), Grace Marie Rusnica (West Side Story at the Muny), Danny Rutigliano (Beetlejuice), Trent Saunders (Dead Outlaw), Pablo Torre (The Jerusalem Syndrome at the York), Lauren Worsham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), and Daniel Yearwood (Sweeney Todd). Christine Catti is Production Stage Manager and Caroline Inches is Assistant Stage Manager.

“How wonderful to work with the very talented writers of Penelope once again—Peter Kellogg and Stephen Weiner. And for them to have now written this new musical based on a classic revenge novel makes it all too perfect. This entire cast and creative team are brilliant as well, with so many estimable credits. We can't wait to begin,” said James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director.

Comments