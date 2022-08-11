Cast Announced For the Transfer For TRUMP L'OEIL at Upstairs at the Gatehouse

The cast has been announced for the UK premiere of Trump L'Oeil - A Musical. Fresh from its New York run, this cheeky and challenging musical now comes to London to explore the circus of the 45th president's time in office.

Taking on the titular role is Vivek Sharma (Stranger Things - The Experience) - who portrays Trump as he is marched through a series of surrealist art landscapes, with life hilariously imitating art. Charlotte Barnes (Aladdin, Disney) plays Ivanka, and is joined by Alex Linscer (Aladdin, Manchester Opera House), Charlotte-Hannah Jones (Last Train to Christmas, Sky), Curtis Medley (Terry Pratchett's Soul Music, Rose Theatre Kingston), Kyle Copeland (Dirty Dancing, Secret Cinema), Sarah Hughes (Cinderella, Theatre Royal Wakefield), Tish Weinman (Letitia Delish), and Verity Power (Lady Parts, Channel 4).

Blending cabaret, queer theatre and circus, this tongue-in-cheek musical is inspired by surrealist pieces of art such as Escher's stairwell, Magritte's apples and Dali's melting clocks. Written by Henry Parkman Biggs, the musical takes inspiration from a wide range of musical genres and contains hidden messages throughout. Trump L'Oeil presents a decidedly unique blend of art and politics through the artistic technique of trompe l'oeil (optical illusion).

Directed by Oli Savage (Echoes of You, Lesnes Abbey Park; As You Like It, Greenhouse Theatre; The Voices We Hear, Greenhouse Theatre), choreographed by Blair Anderson (Footloose, UK Tour; Snow White, Radlett Centre; Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang, Wyvern Theatre), and with musical supervision by Mark Crossland (We Will Rock You, World Tour; 9-5 The Musical, West End & International; Footloose, UK Tour), the musical follows Trump as he ascends to power and the world flips on its head - which is great for some, hard for others, and for everyone, just a little surreal.

Director Oli Savage comments, Getting in the rehearsal room with this cast has been an absolute dream come true. They are all so supremely talented, and were so well tied together from the get go. It's fantastic to see them bringing the show to life!