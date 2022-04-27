Cast Announced For FOR COLORED BOYZ at Theatre Row

Complete casting has been announced for the Downtown Urban Arts Festival production of Bryan-Keyth Wilson, highly anticipated FOR COLORED BOYZ on the verge of a nervous breakdown/ when freedom aint enuff. Joining the cast are Gabriél Florentino as Man in Green, Kenzi Jones as Man in Blu, Abel Santiago as Man in Red, Terrence "TM "Pride as Man in Orange, and Moses McGruder III as Man in Blak. Understudies are Lester Finley III and Dakarai K. Brown.

Award-winning playwright Bryan-Keyth Wilson's Choreopoem FOR COLORED BOYZ has been selected to showcase at the Downtown Urban Arts Festival in New York City. The Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF) is a five-week annual multi-disciplinary arts event with cultural offerings in theater, film, music, and poetry held during the Spring at renowned venues in downtown Manhattan, NYC. DUAF treats New Yorkers, East Coasters, and tourists to the best of new groundbreaking theater and film worldwide. Storytellers from America's burgeoning multicultural landscape worldwide have the opportunity to share their stories that interpret our history and our times.

FOR COLORED BOYZ, on the verge of a nervous breakdown/ when freedom aint enuff is an unabashed display of blackness that's unapologetic and speaks to the human heart from a black man's perspective. Originally written after the death of Michael Brown (August 9, 2014), this is a love letter to the black man in all his glory, vulnerability, psychosis, and heartbreak. This piece brings social issues to the stage and addresses taboo topics within the black community. Afro-centric rhythms and dance are the pulse of this piece. FOR COLORED BOYZ resonates with its audiences no matter their ethnicity or demographic; a common thread brings us all together when sitting in the dark watching this show; to go forth with understanding and love.

Join these five men as they share stories of joy, pain, triumph, vulnerability, and heartbreak. FOR COLORED BOYZ allows you to experience the black man in all of his glory from slavery to yesterday. This choreopoem depicts the journey to black boy joy while navigating the labyrinth of life plagued with racism and inequality. Juneteenth weekend in NYC will never be the same; save the date and get your tickets ASAP!

FOR COLORED BOYZ will run one-night-only Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 8 pm at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). Tickets will go on sale soon. Please check www.forcoloredboyz.com for more information.