Carole Buggé's STRINGS ATTACHED to Begin Performances at Theatre Row Next Week

Pulse Theatre will present Strings Attached, an exciting new American play by multi-award winning Poet and playwright Carole Buggé, which merges the world of physics into a love triangle on a train ride. Directed by Alexa Kelly, the limited engagement will play a five-week limited engagement, August 29 through October 1, at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, NYC). Opening night is Thursday, September 8 at 7PM. Tickets are now on sale at TheatreRow.org or by calling the box office, 212-714-2442 ext. 45.

The company of Strings Attached features Robyne Parrish (A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks, Gossip Girl on HBO Max), Brian Richardson (A Man for all Times, National Tour; Macbeth, Harlem Summer Shakespeare), Paul Schoeffler (Sunset Boulevard, Rock of Ages, Sweet Charity on Broadway), Bonnie Black (Citizen Wong at Pan Asian Rep), Jonathan Hadley (Jersey Boys on Broadway) and Russell Saylor (Screams of Kitty Genovese at NYMF).

Loosely based on real events, Strings Attached features three contemporary scientists - two cosmologists and a particle physicist - on a train ride from Cambridge to London to see the play, Copenhagen, by Michael Frayn. Enroute, they discovered a theory of the Big Bang. The appearances of Isaac Newton, Marie Curie and Max Planck bring in another realm of reality, add insight into their contributions, and earthy humor. We are left with the message that life with all its strife, is still a thing of ultimate beauty.

Strings Attached features a scenic design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Joyce Liao, costume design by Elena Vannoni, Videography by Katerina Vitaly, and sound design by Louis Lopardi. Elizabeth Grunenwald is production stage manager. Casting is by Jamibeth Margolis. Joseph Longthorne is production company manager. John Lant is Production Manager. Christine Cirker is associate producer.

"I was so moved by the story of these three remarkable physicists, I felt compelled to write about them," says playwright Carole Buggé. "This is actually my second play to dramatize this historic train ride. Provocative, universal and inherently theatrical, the true story that inspired "Strings Attached transcends the physics at its center to reflect the relationships, love and loss of these exceptional scientists on an existential journey together."

Strings Attached is presented by Pulse Theatre, the Off-Broadway emergence of Pulse Ensemble Theatre, a well-established NYC theatre company, that amongst over things, founded and developed the Harlem Summer Shakespeare for 14 seasons.

CAROLE BUGGÉ

(Playwright) - aka Carole Lawrence, C E Lawrence, Elizabeth Blake - has too many pen names. She has published fifteen novels, six novellas and several dozen short stories and poems. Many of her works appear in translation internationally. Winner of both the Euphoria Poetry Competition and the Eve of St. Agnes Poetry Award, she is a two time Pushcart Poetry Prize nominee and First Prize winner of the Maxim Mazumdar Playwriting Competition, the Chronogram Literary Fiction Prize, Jerry Jazz Musician Short Fiction Award, and the Jean Paiva Memorial Fiction Award. She was a finalist in the McClaren, MSU and Henrico Playwriting Competitions, and was nominated for a New York Innovative Theatre Award. Her plays and musicals have been presented nationally and internationally. She was sponsored by The Paper Mill Playhouse for a TCG Playwriting Award two years in a row, and was a Playwriting Fellowship finalist at Manhattan Theatre Club. She was Featured Composer at the Broadway Songbook at Lincoln Center, as well as Featured Poet in China Grove Literary Magazine and Quill and Parchment. She is a Fellow of Hawthornden International Writers Retreat, and was Writer in Residence at Byrdcliffe Art Colony, Lacawac Sanctuary and Karuna Colony. She teaches writing at NYU and Gotham Writers Workshop, as well as the Cape Cod and San Miguel Writers Conferences. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild, Authors Guild, Sisters In Crime, International Thriller Writers, and Mystery Writers of America. In a past life, she made a living acting and doing improv comedy. She also founded The Montclair Maulers, the first women's rugby team in New Jersey. They did not win a single game for three seasons. She can often be found hunting mushrooms in the woods or playing Bach on the piano when no one is listening. www.celawrence.com

(Director), formerly known as Mary Kelly, is the co-founder of Pulse Ensemble Theatre in New York City, and has been Pulse's Artistic Director for the past 29 years. Born of a Greek mother and a Scottish father, she was raised and educated in London, England. Alexa studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama, London, for 3 years. She then visited the US, where she got an MFA at UNC, and worked on a Ph. d. at Florida State University. She has directed 51 of Pulse's main stage productions. She has worked regionally as a host for PBS-TV, and as an actor, director or teacher at the Alliance Theatre, Walnut Street Theatre, Attic Theatre, Academy Theatre, Little Five Points, etc. She was the Literary Manager for the Walnut Street Theatre for two years, and ran a drama program at FCI in Tallahassee for 3 years. She has taught and/or directed at UNC, FSU, U of M, Tisch School of the Arts, and Adelphi University. Alexa also founded and produced the Harlem Summer Shakespeare Project. Producing for 15 years in the beautiful Amphitheatre in Riverbank State Park, Harlem. Union affiliations: SSDC, AEA, SAG, League of Professional Theatre Women, Dramatist Guild of America. www.alexakellydirector.com



(June). Recent: A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks, directed by Marc Forster (Christmas '22), Gossip Girl streaming on HBO Max, Hail Mary opposite Tina Benko and starring Max Cassella (in post) and Borderland the Opera directed by Mia Walker/by Natalie Elizabeth Weiss. Off Broadway/NYC at The York, The Mint, Project Y, Out of the Box, Indieworks, NYMF, Musicals Tonight!, The Chain and Sonnet Rep. Regional: Matilda/Mrs Wormwood (Virginia Stage), The Dino Musical (The Arden), Steel Magnolias/M'Lynn (Theatre Raleigh), The Next Fairy Tale (Pittsburgh CLO), The Revolutionists/Marie (Maine Public Theatre) and more at www.robyneparrish.com. Other: Opposite Richard Kind and Steve Guttenberg in Feature Help Me, Help You. AEA/SAG-AFTRA. Dramatist Guild. UNCSA graduate.



(Rory) started his theater career in Trinidad with Trinidad Tent Theatre. Thanks to Helen Camps and all those there who saw something in me. TV includes Law & Order SVU, Gotham, Atlanta, Due Season on BET, and The Politician. Film includes Rare Objects and Trapeze USA. Theater: Night Must Fall, The Lower Depths (Pulse Ensemble Theatre), Macbeth, The Tempest, Twelfth Night, As You Like It. (Harlem Summer Shakespeare) What You Will (Bristol Riverside Theatre), On The Third Day (Barter Theatre). He tours his solo show, W. E. B. Du Bois: A Man For All Times written and directed by Alexa Kelly.



(George). Broadway: Rock of Ages (Hertz), Sweet Charity (Vidal), Sunset Boulevard (DeMIlle), Peter Pan (Hook, filmed)), Beauty and the Beast (Lumiere), Cyrano (Le Bret) Nine, Sunday in the Park with George, Victor Victoria. National Tours: Les Misérables (Javert), Assassins (Booth), Promises Promises (Sheldrake). Numerous Off Broadway including Wintertime at Second Stage, Can Can at City Center Encores! Martin Luther at The Pearl. Many concerts at Town Hall and 54 below among others. TV: guest star on Law & Order, FBI: Most Wanted, Person of Interest, Blacklist, multiple seasons Courage the Cowardly Dog (animated). Lead roles in many regional theatres include: Higgins in My Fair Lady, Quixote in La Mancha (Broadway World nom.) Pulitzer in Newsies (LA Ovation nom.) Lawrence in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Barrymore nom). Mi Vida: Aixa, Aidan, Ana.



(Marie Curie) is delighted to be working again with Pulse Ensemble Theatre. Credits include the recent Off-Broadway production of "Citizen Wong" with Pan Asian Rep; residency with Trinity Rep; company memberships with The Alley Theatre and Great Lakes Theatre Festival (notably Kate Nickleby in "The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby". Selected regional and stock theatres: The Old Globe (Blanche in "Brighton Beach Memoirs" and "Broadway Bound"), CATF, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Riverside Theatre (Margrethe Bohr in "Copenhagen"), Martha's Vineyard Playhouse . Television includes: "FBI", "Mr. Robot", "Law & Order", "Law & Order: CI."



(Isaac Newton) appeared on Broadway in Jersey Boys, as "Bob Crewe", a role he performed over 2000 times on National and International Tours. Other New York credits: The Great Divorce, Rothschilds and Sons, Caesar and Cleopatra, Finian's Rainbow. Tours: The Bodyguard, Into The Woods, Joseph..., Fiddler on the Roof, Forbidden Broadway. Regional: The 39 Steps, Vanya Sonia Masha and Spike, Tammy Faye's Final Audition, Yiddle With A Fiddle, Loves Labors Lost, Pete N Keely. TV/FIlm: "Succession," "Sex and the City," "Due Season," "After Ella," and two seasons as Producing Director of the Depot Theatre in Westport, NY.



RUSSELL SAYLOR

(Max Planck) is thrilled to be making his Pulse Theatre debut as "Max Planck" in STRINGS ATTACHED. Russell's theatrical highlights include 3 national tours, and several Off-Broadway/NYC and regional theatre performances at Radio City Music Hall, New World Stages, East Broadway Theatre Project, NYMF, Musicals Tonight, East Village Fragments, Riverside Theatre, Lyric Theatre, Ogunquit, Playhouse on the Square, and many more. Russell's film/television highlights include guest starring on "Law & Order: SVU," "The Mysteries Of Laura," and "The Fugitive Chronicles," appearing in the web-series "The Lady Yang," and starring in the films The Love Permit and A New Man.