Carey Brianna Hart Presents One-Woman Show I ELECT: POWER EVERY FOUR YEARS

The world premiere free video livestream debuts Saturday, October 17.

I Elect: Power Every Four Years is a one-act, one woman show created and written by Bill Spring. The world premiere free video livestream debuts Saturday, October 17 from 7:00-7:30 p.m. on YouTube Live (and will remain free online, leading up to the election and afterwards).

The role of Bella is performed by Carey Brianna Hart, who delivers a tour de force monologue. Ricky J. Martinez directed the film version of this project. Produced by Jose Lima. The Director of Photography is Dennise Perez. Location assistance provided by Locust Projects.

Watch the trailer below!

The creators encourage viewers to donate to Engage.Miami ̶ building political power by and for young people.

In its first five years, Engage.Miami has registered 24,000 voters and increased early voting sites on college campuses. The organization has engaged and educated tens of thousands of young people about the importance of local and national elections and the impact that young voters can make ̶ engage.miami/donate. In the film, the character of Bella stands at a precipice ̶ things in America are definitely not "great again." In what feels like the blink of an eye, we watch her claw her way out of the mess of the past four years and the agony of 2020 as she rings a Buddhist bell. Her bell of truth is a talisman from her deceased husband, and a clarion call to vote.

