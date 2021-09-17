Candace Bushnell Will Appear at Off-Broadway In The Boros Fest

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) announces the Off-Broadway in the Boros Fest, a series of Off- and Off-Off-Broadway theatrical performances running from September 29 through October 3 at various locations throughout the five boroughs. Coming on the heels of Broadway's official reopening weekend, the five-day festival aims to shine a light on local performing artists while offering free entertainment to New Yorkers in neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic.

Each two-hour performance will take place at a designated Department of Transportation Plaza, Open Street or Open Culture location, which leverages an existing NYC program that allows communities to embrace new public spaces and support small businesses. The performances will feature a combination of theatrical elements, including concert versions of current or new Off- and Off-Off-Broadway musicals, musicians playing Jazz and Dominican Rock Fusion, tap dancers, singers, circus performers, Brazilian drummers and LatinX dance troupes.

"As we reopen theatres and safely bring back live performances in New York City, we are excited to highlight our Off- and Off-Off-Broadway communities, companies and performers with the Off-Broadway in the Boros Fest," said the Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. "These outdoor events allow residents to once again enjoy the performing arts in the creative capital of the world."

Performance highlights include STOMP, the East Village's iconic celebration of percussion, and Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation, which features life-size puppetry and premieres October 21 at Times Square's Theatre Row.

The festival, produced by MOME with Holly-Anne Devlin and CSM Sport and Entertainment, is meant to be enjoyed by New Yorkers of ages. Each location is wheelchair accessible and features ASL interpreters.

The full festival lineup is online at nyc.gov/offbwayboros.