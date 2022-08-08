Camille Simone Thomas's 'paRenT PlUs LOaNs' Comes to Dixon Place Next Month

Sanguine Theatre Company associate artist Camille Simone Thomas's new play "paRenT PlUs LOaNs" runs at Dixon Place from September 9th through September 17th, 2022.

paRenT PlUs LOaNs follows Camille as she navigates a predominantly white institution in pursuit of an undergraduate degree through rising tuition costs, familial expectations, and personal aspirations. Simultaneously startling and funny, the show merges text, projections, slam poetry, and defining moments from her past to analyze the racket that is student debt and how it affects students of color. The play has been developed with BlackBoard, the National Women's Theatre Festival, and American Slavery Project.

Camille Simone Thomas is a current cohort member of Moxie Arts Incubator as a producer. She is an alum of Broadway Advocacy Coalitions Artivism course, The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute's DEAR fellowship, The Theatre Producers of Color program, and a former Acting Apprentice at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Her plays have been featured with The Obie Award-winning Harlem9 and Detroit Public Theatre Company, The National Women's Theatre Festival, Lime Arts Theatre Company, American Slavery Project, Blackboard playwriting series, The Red Curtain Theatre, and published with The Playground Experiment.

Director Sierra Nicole most recent projects include "Switch Seats With Me" a sketch comedy show featuring a diverse group of actors, writers, and directors, and JJ Maley's I'm (Also) Not that girl. They have also worked with The LGBTQ Center in coalition building and The Next Generation Project for the advocacy of Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming (TGNC) folks across the state of New York.

An artistic incubator since 1986, Dixon Place is a Bessie and Obie Award-winning non-profit institution committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theatre, dance, music, puppetry, circus art, and literature at all stages of development. This local haven inspires and encourages diverse artists of all stripes and callings to take risks, explore new ideas, and consummate new practices.

This Dixon Place production is made possible with support from Mellon Foundation, Jerome Foundation, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov Kathy Hochul & the NY State Legislature.

The show premieres on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 7:30 PM 9th (with a talkback facilitated by Judy Tate). It continues on September 10, 15, 16, and 17 at 7:30 pm with a matinee performance on September 17 at 3:00 pm at Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie Street (between Rivington and Delancey Streets) in Manhattan. Tickets are $12 - $20; group rates are available. For tickets and further information, please visit www.dixonplace.org