Cady Huffman & Jeff Calhoun Join OUR ONE AND ONLY: A CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE

Dancers over 40 will present a one-night-only special event: Our One and Only: A Celebration of Tommy Tune on Monday, November 15th, 8pm at the Actors' Temple Theatre in NYC, to kick off publication of DO40 member Kevin Winkler's new book, Everything is Choreography, The Musical Theater of Tommy Tune (in stores and online Nov. 15th).

The evening will be hosted by entertainer and MC extraordinaire Richard Skipper with panels moderated by Kevin Winkler. DO40 is known for its iconic panels and performances and this will follow the same winning formula, featuring cast members and associates from all Tune's hit shows, including Tony Award-nominated director-choreographer Jeff Calhoun (The Will Rogers Follies, My One and Only), Tony Award winner Cady Huffman (The Will Rogers Follies), Emmy nominee Becky Ann Baker (The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), Tony Award nominee Karen Akers (Nine, Grand Hotel), Jill Cook (Best Little Whorehouse, My One and Only, Hollywood/Ukraine) Adrian Bailey (My One and Only), David Jackson (Grand Hotel, My One and Only), Wendy Waring (The Will Rogers Follies), Peter von Mayrhauser (My One and Only, The Will Rogers Follies) Debra Zalkind (The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), Nancy McGraw (Nine), Dorothy Kiara (Nine) Tom Cashin (The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), Joy Serio Dunbar (A Joyful Noise), Penny Worth (Grand Hotel), Carole Monferdini (The Club), Julie Hafner (Nine, The Club), Gloria Hodes (The Club), Memrie Innerarity (The Club) Mary McCatty (The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public), dance assistants extraordinaire Patti D'Beck (My One and Only, The Will Rogers Follies) and Niki Harris (Hollywood/Ukraine, Grand Hotel), and more special guests to be announced!

Special performances will include a number by original cast members of The Club, Tune's directorial debut, Dorothy Kiara singing from Nine, special guest Tari Kelly singing from The Will Rogers Follies and a new video presentation by the American Dance Machine for the 21st Century of the classic "Favorite Son" from The Will Rogers Follies. Musical direction for the evening provided by composer-lyricist-conductor Fred Barton.



TICKETS ON SALE NOW ON telecharge. Tickets are $25.00; DO40 members' price is $15.00 with discount code/membership card. Members call the telecharge number 212-947-8844 or go online to www.telechargeoffers.com. Non-members call telecharge at 212-239-6200 or go to www.telecharge.com. There will be a limited amount of Premium Seats at $50.00 as well. (The Actors' Temple Theatre box office is only open one hour before the performance.)