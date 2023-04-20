Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CO/LAB Theater Group Launches 'Encore' Series & Partnership With Playwrights Horizons

CO/LAB Theater Group Launches 'Encore' Series & Partnership With Playwrights Horizons

To kick off “Encore”, CO/LAB is partnering with Playwrights Horizons for their production of Regretfully, So the Birds Are.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Today, CO/LAB Theater Group announced the new series, "Encore", as part of their CO/LAB:core programming. "Encore" is a once-per-year group trip for CO/LAB actors to see a live theater performance and interact with the NYC theater arts community.

"This program was conceived in an attempt to reimagine how theaters can partner with CO/LAB, which works with actors with developmental disabilities," said HayleySherwood, CO/LAB's Director of Programs. "It has long been a goal for CO/LAB to help our actors deepen their ties to the professional NYC theater industry, and this program is a meaningful step in proactively promoting disability inclusion and accessibility awareness in the theater community."

To kick off "Encore", CO/LAB is partnering with Playwrights Horizons for their production of Regretfully, So the Birds Are. All attendees will get a special behind-the-scenes workshop opportunity which will connect the work that CO/LAB actors do in their classes to the professional theater community. The workshop will take place on Sunday, April 23 with members of the Regretfully, So the Birds Are creative team including playwright Julia Izymo, actor Shannon Tyo, and lighting designer Stacey Derosier. Participants will then attend a performance of the show on Friday, April 28 for Playwright Horizons' Accessibility Super Night, a night dedicated to audience members with disabilities and specific access needs not addressed at every performance, with a reception to follow.

"Our partnership with CO/LAB grew organically out of seeing each other's shows, getting to know their dedicated staff, and conversations around our shared values. We are so thrilled to collaborate with community organizations such as CO/LAB as we expand our accessible offerings. Our newest initiative, Accessibility Super Night, brings together audio description, touch tour, relaxed performance, and ASLinterpretation all in one night," said Natasha Nelson, Audience Services Manager, and May Treuhaft-Ali, Literary and Community Engagement Assistant at Playwrights Horizons.

"Encore" is available to actors who have participated in a CO/LAB:core program or are currently enrolled in a weekly class. To find out more about how to become involved with CO/LAB, visit colabtheatergroup.com.

ABOUT CO/LAB

CO/LAB Theater Group is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing Creative Opportunities without Limits And Boundaries. CO/LAB offers individuals with developmental disabilities a creative and social outlet through theater arts. Through their programming, they encourage actors to collaborate as an ensemble and discover their individual voices. CO/LAB creates a safe, judgment-free, and neuro-diverse environment that allows participants the opportunity to express themselves both in class and on stage.

CO/LAB was founded in 2011 by Laura Borgwardt, Becky Leifman, Arielle Lever, and Sarah Olbrantz. In the years since its creation, CO/LAB has partnered with over 30 organizations, developed dozens of original musicals and ensemble-created theatrical performances, and provided creative opportunities for thousands of actors with developmental disabilities. CO/LAB offers free weekly classes and low-cost single workshops through CO/LAB:core, with a curriculum structured to accommodate many types of learning styles. Through CO/LAB:connect, organizations in and around the NYC area can partner with CO/LAB for single workshops or longer-term residencies. They have created enriching programs with organizations such as City Access New York, Lincoln Center, TDF, and JCC Manhattan. Through the CO/LAB:leaders program, actors are trained to become artistic mentors, model positive leadership, and ambassadors for the organization. Finally, Sharing the Stage is a professional development program led by CO/LAB Teaching Artists and actors, for organizations interested in fostering more inclusive and equitable workplace practices.



Syrian Music Preservation Initiative Presents Love And Loss: Traditional Music of Syria at Photo
Syrian Music Preservation Initiative Presents Love And Loss: Traditional Music of Syria at Weill Recital Hall
The Syrian Music Preservation Initiative (SMPI) will present an evening featuring works by Syrian composers, Love and Loss: Classical Music of Syria to mark its fifth anniversary at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Radiotheatres 14th Annual EDGAR ALLAN POE FESTIVAL Returns in May Photo
Radiotheatre's 14th Annual EDGAR ALLAN POE FESTIVAL Returns in May
Come in! Come in! Enter the 210 yrs old St.John's Sanctuary here in the heart of historic Greenwich Village where the multi-award-winning, critically acclaimed RADIOTHEATRE, now in its 21st Season in NYC once again presents LIVE ON STAGE eleven classic tales of terror and suspense by the Grandmaster Of Horror in its 14th Annual EDGAR ALLAN POE FESTIVAL!
The Off-Broadway Premiere Of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Begins Previews This June Photo
The Off-Broadway Premiere Of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Begins Previews This June
Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) in association with Jim Kierstead, Broadway Factor, Linda Karn and David Bryant, will present the Off Broadway premiere of The Gospel According to Heather, a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon.
MURDER IN THE FIRST Extends at SoHo Playhouse Photo
MURDER IN THE FIRST Extends at SoHo Playhouse
 Broadway Murder Mysteries, an immersive live entertainment murder mystery company, extends their run of MURDER IN THE FIRST, an interactive madcap murder mystery, at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013) with additional performance dates on June 3, June 17, and July 1, 2023 all at 9pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Signature Theatre Announces Cast And Creatives For The World Premiere Of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' THE COMEUPPANCESignature Theatre Announces Cast And Creatives For The World Premiere Of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' THE COMEUPPANCE
April 20, 2023

Signature Theatre announces the cast and creative team of its world premiere production of MacArthur Fellow Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' The Comeuppance, directed by Eric Ting. Concluding Jacobs-Jenkins' Premiere Residency—and Signature's 2022-2023 season of personal and profound works from its Resident writers—The Comeuppance runs May 16–June 25.
Three Short Plays Make Their Off-Broadway Debut In TIME AND TIME AGAIN At The Chain Theatre, May 5-7Three Short Plays Make Their Off-Broadway Debut In TIME AND TIME AGAIN At The Chain Theatre, May 5-7
April 20, 2023

TIME AND TIME AGAIN, a collection of three short plays, will run from May 5-7 at The Chain Theatre.
Four Dynamic New Artists Join The Ensemble Of The Indie-Theater Stalwart New York Neo-FuturistsFour Dynamic New Artists Join The Ensemble Of The Indie-Theater Stalwart New York Neo-Futurists
April 20, 2023

Co-artistic directors Kyra Sims and Rob Neill and the award-winning New York Neo-Futurists (NYNF), a collective of writer-director-performers now in their 19th season of writing and performing original work rooted in non-fiction, announce the expanding of the ensemble with four new artists: Amelia Bethel, Brent Whiteside, Maya Carter, and Jezz Chung. These new Neo-Futurists will start working with the company immediately and will each have initial individual five-week runs in The Infinite Wrench at the Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street, NYC) now through August of 2023.
TIME AND TIME AGAIN to be Presented at The Chain Theatre in MayTIME AND TIME AGAIN to be Presented at The Chain Theatre in May
April 20, 2023

TIME AND TIME AGAIN, a collection of three short plays, will run from May 5-7 at The Chain Theatre.
THE ULTIMATE MANIC PIXIE DREAM GIRL SPEED-DATING COMPETITION is Coming to SoHo PlayhouseTHE ULTIMATE MANIC PIXIE DREAM GIRL SPEED-DATING COMPETITION is Coming to SoHo Playhouse
April 20, 2023

The Ultimate Manic Pixie Dream Girl Speed-Dating Competition, a new play written by/starring Miranda Renée and Maya Shoham, debuts Off-Broadway this month at SoHo Playhouse.
share