CO/LAB Theater Group Launches 'Encore' Series & Partnership With Playwrights Horizons

Today, CO/LAB Theater Group announced the new series, "Encore", as part of their CO/LAB:core programming. "Encore" is a once-per-year group trip for CO/LAB actors to see a live theater performance and interact with the NYC theater arts community.

"This program was conceived in an attempt to reimagine how theaters can partner with CO/LAB, which works with actors with developmental disabilities," said HayleySherwood, CO/LAB's Director of Programs. "It has long been a goal for CO/LAB to help our actors deepen their ties to the professional NYC theater industry, and this program is a meaningful step in proactively promoting disability inclusion and accessibility awareness in the theater community."

To kick off "Encore", CO/LAB is partnering with Playwrights Horizons for their production of Regretfully, So the Birds Are. All attendees will get a special behind-the-scenes workshop opportunity which will connect the work that CO/LAB actors do in their classes to the professional theater community. The workshop will take place on Sunday, April 23 with members of the Regretfully, So the Birds Are creative team including playwright Julia Izymo, actor Shannon Tyo, and lighting designer Stacey Derosier. Participants will then attend a performance of the show on Friday, April 28 for Playwright Horizons' Accessibility Super Night, a night dedicated to audience members with disabilities and specific access needs not addressed at every performance, with a reception to follow.

"Our partnership with CO/LAB grew organically out of seeing each other's shows, getting to know their dedicated staff, and conversations around our shared values. We are so thrilled to collaborate with community organizations such as CO/LAB as we expand our accessible offerings. Our newest initiative, Accessibility Super Night, brings together audio description, touch tour, relaxed performance, and ASLinterpretation all in one night," said Natasha Nelson, Audience Services Manager, and May Treuhaft-Ali, Literary and Community Engagement Assistant at Playwrights Horizons.

"Encore" is available to actors who have participated in a CO/LAB:core program or are currently enrolled in a weekly class. To find out more about how to become involved with CO/LAB, visit colabtheatergroup.com.

ABOUT CO/LAB

CO/LAB Theater Group is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing Creative Opportunities without Limits And Boundaries. CO/LAB offers individuals with developmental disabilities a creative and social outlet through theater arts. Through their programming, they encourage actors to collaborate as an ensemble and discover their individual voices. CO/LAB creates a safe, judgment-free, and neuro-diverse environment that allows participants the opportunity to express themselves both in class and on stage.

CO/LAB was founded in 2011 by Laura Borgwardt, Becky Leifman, Arielle Lever, and Sarah Olbrantz. In the years since its creation, CO/LAB has partnered with over 30 organizations, developed dozens of original musicals and ensemble-created theatrical performances, and provided creative opportunities for thousands of actors with developmental disabilities. CO/LAB offers free weekly classes and low-cost single workshops through CO/LAB:core, with a curriculum structured to accommodate many types of learning styles. Through CO/LAB:connect, organizations in and around the NYC area can partner with CO/LAB for single workshops or longer-term residencies. They have created enriching programs with organizations such as City Access New York, Lincoln Center, TDF, and JCC Manhattan. Through the CO/LAB:leaders program, actors are trained to become artistic mentors, model positive leadership, and ambassadors for the organization. Finally, Sharing the Stage is a professional development program led by CO/LAB Teaching Artists and actors, for organizations interested in fostering more inclusive and equitable workplace practices.