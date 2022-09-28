CHEESE FRIES & FROOT LOOPS Comes to Theatre Row in October

Cheese Fries & Froot Loops, a humorous and poignant new solo show written and performed by Chris Fuller about his pursuit of a life-long dream: to play on the PGA Tour while living with Bipolar Mental Disorder will be a featured production at the 2022 United Solo Theatre Festival - on October 12th at 7:00PM - in the Studio Theatre at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd St. Producers are planning for an Off-Broadway limited engagement before playing in several other cities nationwide.

Tickets are $42.50-$46.50 and available for purchase online at: https://unitedsolo.org/cheese-fries-froot-loops/ - For further information visit: https://www.cheesefriesandfrootloops.com

Diagnosed at age 26, Fuller details the difficulties of competing in professional golf tournaments, while his mind raced out of control with sudden mood swings setting him on a path to self-destruction. The show, directed by noted Off Broadway director Mark S. Graham and produced by veteran theatre producer Robert R. Blume (Drama Desk Awards 1999-2018) with Pat Labez, chronicles Fuller's journey to control his extreme highs and lows. In doing so, he meets a cast of colorful characters who help him arrive at a self-actualization when he unexpectedly finds his bliss. It is a story with self-deprecating humor and unedited insight.

While playing 17 different characters, Fuller recounts events in his life going freely from the past to the present. In one scene, he reenacts the first time he competed at golf when, at the age of four, he had a putt-putt contest with a house guest, legendary actress Bette Davis.

Following the production's debut at The Fairfield Theater Company last May, noted syndicated theatre critic, Susan Granger of SSG Syndicate said, "Cheese Fries & Fruit Loops is enormously touching and a rollicking good time." Two benefit performances followed in Westport, CT, where CT Critics Circle member Bonnie Goldberg reviewed the show, calling it "an intimate and honest story of pursuing a lifelong dream while adjusting to a mental illness." Both of these brief but critically acclaimed runs ultimately led to the booking at the United Solo Theatre Festival - an esteemed New York institution that curates only a small number of shows to perform each year.

Chris has previously written a humorous satirical book titled Goodnight, Golf! He will be giving away a copy of his book after an onstage putting contest during the show. Chris is the son of famed author John G. Fuller (The Ghost of Flight 401) and playwright Elizabeth Fuller (Me & Jezebel).

He first learned to golf (and cuss) from the legendary movie star, Bette Davis. When he was four years old, Ms. Davis dropped into the Fuller home and stayed for 32 days. Chris was only 4 years old at the time. They would play mini golf on his kiddy golf putting set. "Jeee-sus," Bette could be heard saying, "get into the clown's goddamn mouth!" Young Chris snapped back, "Look Bette Davis, I just got my ball into the goddamn lion's eye!" Bette, dropping cigarette ashes into the tyke's hair, replied, "Master Christopher, Big f-ing deal!"



Before she left, she autographed the kiddy putter: "To Master Christopher - I won!" - Bette Davis. She also wrote a thank you note and ended it with a special note to Chris - "Much love always - Chris's Bette Davis - give him a hug and a kiss for me."