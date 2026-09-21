CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES To Be Filmed at The Lucille Lortel Theatre

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The New York City premiere of Cat Cohen: Broad Strokes will be filmed at the Lucille Lortel Theatre later this month. The new musical comedy is written and performed by Cat Cohen, with music by Cohen and David Dabbon, and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers.

The production has also added two performances on Friday, September 25 at 9:00PM and Saturday, September 26 at 1:00PM. The previously scheduled 7:00PM performance on September 25 will now begin at 6:30PM. All performances September 25-26 will be filmed with a live audience.

Following a sold-out run at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the musical comedy began preview performances in New York City at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on July 14, and is now set to play a twice-extended run through September 26.

Cat Cohen: Broad Strokes is produced by Mike & Carlee Productions (Oh, Mary!, Josh Sharp: ta-da!, Morgan Bassichis: Can I Be Frank?) by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre, and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers. The full creative team for the Off-Broadway production includes Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Jake DeGroot (Lighting Design), Kelsey Randall (Costume Design), and Cody Spencer (Sound Design). David Dabbon is Music Supervisor.

ABOUT Cat Cohen: BROAD STROKES

After suffering a stroke at 30 caused by a literal hole in her heart, comedian Cat Cohen transforms this near-death experience into a wildly funny, song-filled one-woman show about mortality, hypochondria and the undeniable thrill of being the main character. Equal parts confessional comedy and sparkling musical cabaret, Cat Cohen: Broad Strokes is Cohen at her sharpest, funniest, and most fabulously vulnerable.

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