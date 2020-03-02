CANARY SNUFF FILM Announced At Theatre Row From Stripped Scripts Theater Co.

STRIPPED SCRIPTS Theater Company will present the world premiere of CANARY SNUFF FILM, written by Elizabeth M. Kelly (LAByrinth, EST), Heidi Armbruster (Mrs. Christie at Dorset Theater Festival, Every Good Girl Deserves Fun... at Walker Space) and Maggie Diaz Bofill (Devil of Choice at LAByrinth, Winners at EST), and directed by Alfredo Narciso (LAByrinth, EST & Partial Comfort company member), Michelle Bossy (HBO Access Program semifinalist, Denham Fellowship recipient) and Jessica Bauman (Dorset Theater Festival resident director, New Georges).



CANARY SNUFF FILM runs from April 16 - May 2, 2020 in a limited engagement at Theatre Row (Theatre Four), located at 410 West 42 Street between 9 & 10 Avenues in New York City. Previews begin April 16 for an April 18 opening.



Strindberg's Miss Julie, an exemplification of 19th century naturalism, has stood through the ages as an audacious commentary on gender, class, and agency. But what happens when it is read through the lens of contemporary culture?



CANARY SNUFF FILM, an entirely new play, infuses Strindberg's origins of naturalism and earnest drama with a hearty dose of magical realism and an irreverent cheekiness, creating the lively and provocatively new: 'Magical Naturalism'. In this re-imagination, Julie, Jean and Kristine flap their wings wanting to be seen both for what they represented in the past and who they have come to be now. CANARY SNUFF FILM is, at its essence, an examination of how we confront issues from our history, to avoid repeating them.



STRIPPED SCRIPTS brings together three writers, three directors, and three actors to deconstruct Strindberg's classic, shake it up like a snow globe, and put it back together. In this 90-minute, three act, modern exploration of each character, we journey with them through their evolution, and reintroduction into modern society.



The cast features Tana Sirois (Broad Comedy National Tour, Garden of Delights with Dirt [contained] Theatre Co.), Jay William Thomas (Hal Hartley's Where To Land, Stripped Scripts' Stupid F*cking Bird) and Allison Threadgold (Kieron Barry's Seconds, Stripped Scripts' Stupid F*cking Bird).



The production team includes Jonathan Sanford (Composer), David Shocket (Lighting Design), Amanda Kai Newman (Costume Design) and Kristina Voznick (Stage Manager).



Performances are Mondays - Saturday at 7pm with 2pm matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $28 - $65 and go on sale March 6. Purchase at https://www.telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200. The running time is approximately 95 minutes with no intermission. For more info visit https://www.StrippedScripts.com or https://bfany.org/theatre-row.









