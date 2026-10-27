Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Busy Philipps, Constance Zimmer and More Join 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY
Additional new cast members include Ruby Cruz, Patrick Heusinger, James Lance and more.
The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway revealed additional cast members for the annual one-night-only benefit, returning to Broadway's Todd Haimes Theatre on Monday, November 2 at 7 PM. This year's event honors Tony Award-winning director and Kennedy Center honoree Thomas Kail (Hamilton, Sweeney Todd, Disney's live-action Moana), bringing together artists from across his career to create six brand-new plays in just 24 hours. Tickets are now on sale.
Actors scheduled to appear include Ruby Cruz (“Bottoms”), Patrick Heusinger (“Absentia”), James Lance (Ted Lasso), Busy Philipps (“Cougar Town”), Shannon Purser (Stranger Things), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha) and Constance Zimmer (“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”), joining previously announced Justin Bartha, David Burtka, Chris Chalk, David Cross, Hugh Dancy, Jin Ha, Josh Hamilton, Alano Miller, Keith Nobbs, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Amber Tamblyn, and more.
The evening's writers are Eboni Booth, Sarah Burgess, Julia Jordan, Steven Levenson, David Lindsay-Abaire, and Jonathan Marc Sherman. The six plays will be directed by artists from Kail's network of associates and assistants: Sherri Eden Barber, Tiffany Nichole Greene, David Ruttura, Kate Sullivan, Patrick Vassel, and Deanna Weiner.
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