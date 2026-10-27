Busy Philipps, Constance Zimmer and More Join 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY

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​The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway revealed additional cast members for the annual one-night-only benefit, returning to Broadway's Todd Haimes Theatre on Monday, November 2 at 7 PM. This year's event honors Tony Award-winning director and Kennedy Center honoree Thomas Kail (Hamilton, Sweeney Todd, Disney's live-action Moana), bringing together artists from across his career to create six brand-new plays in just 24 hours. Tickets are now on sale.

Actors scheduled to appear include Ruby Cruz (“Bottoms”), Patrick Heusinger (“Absentia”), James Lance (Ted Lasso), Busy Philipps (“Cougar Town”), Shannon Purser (Stranger Things), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha) and Constance Zimmer (“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”), joining previously announced Justin Bartha, David Burtka, Chris Chalk, David Cross, Hugh Dancy, Jin Ha, Josh Hamilton, Alano Miller, Keith Nobbs, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Amber Tamblyn, and more.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 08 Hrs 06 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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