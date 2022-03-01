Brooks Ashmanskas, Nikki M. James, Rosie Perez & More to Star in UNUSUAL ACTS OF DEVOTION Reading

On March 14, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater will present a star-studded reading of legendary playwright Terrence McNally's Unusual Acts of Devotion, presented in partnership with Tom Kirdahy Productions. The Benefit will be held at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 E 15th Street), followed by a cocktail party where guests can mingle with Rattlestick artists over drinks and dessert at The Players (16 Gramercy Park S). Proceeds from this event will go towards Rattlestick's Artistic Home Campaign, to renovate its historic West Village home to be fully accessible, including an ADA-accessible elevator, ADA-accessible bathrooms, expanded dressing rooms, a renovated lobby, and more.

Rattlestick board member and acclaimed actor Zachary Quinto (American Horror Story: Asylum, The Boys in The Band) helms a cast that includes: Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom, Bullets Over Broadway), Nikki M. James (LES MISERABLES, The Book of Mormon), Arian Moayed (Inventing Anna, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), Rosie Perez (Fearless, The Flight Attendant), Lois Smith (The Inheritance, Ladybird), and Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Chicken & Biscuits).

McNally's Unusual Acts of Devotion was produced in La Jolla and Philadelphia in 2008, but has yet to be heard publicly in NYC. This event marks the first public presentation of McNally's work since his death in March 2020. McNally has been a close friend, collaborator, and champion of Rattlestick's work since its inception in 1994. Rattlestick produced Corpus Christi in 2008 and most recently, a 40-person reading of Some Men as part of the Pride Plays Festival in 2019.

Unusual Acts of Devotion is a poignant love letter to New York City. It takes place on a hot summer evening in Greenwich Village, where an eclectic group of neighbors gather on a rooftop to cool down and celebrate a young couple's anniversary. As the raucous music of the city mingles with the music from their portable CD player, they drink, dance, talk, worry, and dream. Through it all, there's a palpable sense of danger underlying the festivities - bringing with it a heightened awareness of the fragility of human life.

More information on tickets at https://www.rattlestick.org/