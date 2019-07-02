Broadway Husbands Offer Children Free Summertime Performing Classes

Broadway veterans Bret Shuford and Stephen Hanna, known as the Broadway Husbands, unveil their new children's training program Broadway Performing Arts Academy, offering two days of free classes as a summer preview on July 11th and August 2nd.

Designed for children ages 3-9 years old, the sneak-peek classes will take place in the heart of Manhattan at the Broadway Presbyterian Church (601 West 114th Street, New York, NY 10025 at the northwest corner of Broadway and 114th Street).

Focused on community, creativity and craft, the playful classes will introduce children to a variety of performing skills, including:

- learning rhythm and beginner vocabulary for tap and ballet

- basics of dancing and singing for the stage

- using music to develop motor skills

- how to put personality to use in performing

Their mission is to provide Broadway-level craft and creativity to young children, while emphasizing contribution and fulfilling a need to the surrounding local community. Hanna adds, "We hope to enrich children lives and give them the building blocks that help them thrive in the arts, community and at home. To be on the path to happy and fulfilling lives."

The Broadway Performing Arts Academy will launch a full roster of classes taught by a faculty at the highest-level beginning in September 2019. Shuford explains, "We want to help bring the years of experience and joy we've gained through the arts to the morning side heights community. We love the Broadway Presbyterian Community and wanted to give back."

For more about BROADWAY PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY or to enroll in the free Summer Preview courses on July 11th and August 2nd, visit: BroadwayPerformingArtsAcademy.com





