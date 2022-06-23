Broadway Bound Theatre Festival Opens With BASIC GLITCH

The 2022 Encore! season of the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival opens at 5:00pm on Friday, June 24, 2022 with Basic Glitch, written and produced by festival veteran Stephanie Salazar-Amaro.

This quirky show follows the headstrong RAMONA (Ashley Kristeen Vega) as she turns to the Customer Service department at a mysterious place called The Center with an unusual request: to fix her malfunctioning reproductive system. The Center's Executive Customer Service agent, MAGDA (Laura Kay Clark), takes RAMONA's request and vows to solve it by any means necessary. Along for the ride are the rambunctious TIA ARACELI (Cassi Torres) and problematic Center intern LINO (Cory Alexander), who bounce in and out of scenes in a chaotic cat-and-mouse chase.

Come to Theatre Row to see RAMONA and MAGDA navigate the complicated world of reproductive system adjustments and diagnostics, while the overzealous LINO attempts to simultaneously assist and wrangle the mischievous TIA ARACELI. Tickets are on sale at https://www.broadwayboundfestival.com/basic-glitch.

Basic Glitch is under the direction of Zeynep Akca with Stage Manager Shannon Stewart and Lighting Designer Ashly Montesinos.