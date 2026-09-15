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Brittany Bradford, Marjan Neshat and More Complete THE UNBELIEVERS Cast

Nina Ross, Elizabeth Yeoman and more join the cast.

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Brittany Bradford, Marjan Neshat and More Complete THE UNBELIEVERS Cast

Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed the full cast for the American premiere of The Unbelievers by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Nick Payne and directed by Tony Award nominee Knud Adams. Performances begin Tuesday, October 13 with opening night on Thursday, November 5 at New York City Center Stage (i).

Joining the previously announced Lauren Ambrose as Miriam Wright and Tom Riley as David Wright are Jaspal Binning (Television: “Brown Nation,” “New Amsterdam,” “The Newsroom”) as PC Jay Shah/Anil Seth, Brittany Bradford (Broadway: Bernhardt/Hamlet; Off-Broadway: The Comeuppance) as PC Angela Fisher/Mia Olsson, Jack DiFalco (Broadway: The Ferryman, Marvin's Room, Torch Song) as Benjamin, Tony Award nominee Marjan Neshat (Broadway: English; Off-Broadway: Selling Kabul) as DC Elizabeth Hawkins/Lorraine, Nina Ross (Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird, The Iceman Cometh) as Nancy Khoury, Hadi Tabbal (Broadway: English; Off-Broadway: Russian Troll Farm) as Rev. Karl Khoury, and Elizabeth Yeoman (Off-Broadway: And Then We Were No More) as Margaret Wright. All of the cast make their MTC debuts with the production.

Faith means believing in something. Especially when it feels impossible. As the years go by and the mystery of the sudden disappearance of Miriam and David's teenage son remains unsolved, their blended family must figure out how to go on, relearning how to live through the ups and downs of ordinary days in their altered world

The creative team for The Unbelievers features Paul Steinberg (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash (costume design), Masha Tsimring (lighting design), Sinan Refik Zafar (sound design), Cookie Jordan (hair & make-up design), and Deborah Hecht (dialect & vocal coach). Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie. Production Stage Manager is Sara Sahin.

Brittany Bradford, Marjan Neshat and More Complete THE UNBELIEVERS Cast Image

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