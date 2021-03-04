Boyd Gaines, Seán Martin Hingston, Deborah Yates & Karen Ziemba to be Featured in LOOKING BACK AT CONTACT Event

Lincoln Center Theater's LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a free program of digital events, featuring LCT artists in performance, conversation and more, will continue on Thursday, March 25 at 7pm with "Looking Back at CONTACT," LCT's 2000 award-winning musical. Featuring the production's director and choreographer Susan Stroman; writer John Weidman; and original stars Boyd Gaines, Seán Martin Hingston, Deborah Yates and Karen Ziemba. The webinar event will be moderated by Tomé Cousin, also an original cast member who has subsequently overseen productions of the musical world-wide.

Contact, one of Lincoln Center Theater's most successful productions, used dance as both the medium and the message to tell three thematically linked short stories, all of which featured a central character with a longing to connect.

Developed by Susan Stroman and John Weidman, with a book by Mr. Weidman and direction and choreography by Ms. Stroman, Contact premiered at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater in the fall of the 1999-2000 season, before moving to the Vivian Beaumont Theater that spring, where it would go on to become LCT's longest-running Beaumont production. The musical won 4 2000 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Choreography, Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Boyd Gaines) and Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Karen Ziemba). John Weidman and Deborah Yates also received Tony Award nominations for their work. In addition to its New York run, Contact also enjoyed a multi-season national tour and as well as productions internationally, including long-running editions on London's West End and in Japan.

Visit LCT.org to register for the zoom webinar for "Looking Back at CONTACT" and for more information on all of the upcoming LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES programming.