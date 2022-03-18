Blythe Danner & Bob Dishy to Star in Food For Thought Productions Plays

FOOD FOR THOUGHT PRODUCTIONS, now in its 22nd year, will continue celebrating the oft-neglected one-act play and theatre at its best with Award-winning actors, writers and directors, with a tremendously fun production set for its 2022 Season Opener on March 28th.

Amicable Parting -- Foreword by the authors. "This is meant to be high comedy. It should be played lightly, gayly. Never heavily. Never emotionally. Thank you."

And indeed it is quite comedic. Taking place in the living room of Alice and Bill Reynolds, this one act revolves around a couple that seems to have it all-plenty of books, plenty of paintings and plenty of disagreements! They have agreed to two things: to separate and above all that they both remain amicable and civilized. And to do so they have decided to put tags on everything they own which simply say Alice's or Bill's. It is not always clear what and who belongs to whom. Until the end!!

Oscar, Tony, and Emmy winner Peter Stone's Commercial Break -- Another couple, Catherine and Harry Crocker, married for 15 years. She is the Commissioner of Consumer Affairs, he is an advertising executive or, as his wife describes him, "a professional liar"! She suspects he is having an affair and has been lying to her about-mostly everything! To save their marriage she asks him to create a commercial on the spot. The product he is selling-himself. If she is not sold she will start looking at the competition!

(What do Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant have to do with Commercial Break? Lots!! Peter Stone wrote a monologue for Audrey Hepburn which she recorded for Stone's classic film, "Charade." The monologue was edited out. Then he revised the monologue for Cary Grant who also starred in "Father Goose", for which Stone won the Oscar. Grant recorded it and once again it was edited out! Stone then developed the monologue into the one-act play, Commercial Break!)

Tallulah Finds Her Kitchen by Neil Simon, Danny Simon & Joseph Stein --This is a monologue written about a woman's discovery and a new relationship in her life. Written for Tallulah Bankhead, the relationship is one with her kitchen! The discovery-how to use it!

The March 28th, 2:00pm performance, directed by Antony Marsellis, will be available live via Streaming as well as a limited in-theatre 'audience' who will be part of a documentary being filmed on FFTP. The FFT series is presented at Theatre 80 St. Marks. Tickets for the 'live' performance are free to first-come patrons, who have agreed to be part of the documentary on FFTP. All social distancing precautions will be respected. Audience members must show proof of vaccination. There will be a nominal charge for the streaming. For those who can't make the streamed performance on Monday, the program will be repeated on Sunday. For additional information and tickets please contact FFTP at: 646-366-9340 or email: info@foodforthoughtproductions.com

FOOD FOR THOUGHT BRINGS FOOD BACK! Returning this season, FFTP will present shows at its current venue-Theatre 80 as well as a former venue-3 West Club-with FABULOUS BUFFET LUNCHES (starting at the Tuesday, May 24th performance). Lunches were always part of the FFTP program until COVID wiped out everyone's appetite.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT PRODUCTIONS was created by award-winning playwright Susan Charlotte to provide a home for the oft-neglected one-act play. FFTP has presented over a thousand shows with Oscar, Tony and Emmy award winning writers, actors and directors including Arthur Miller, August Wilson, Elaine May, Mary Alice, Elaine Stritch, Marian Seldes, Danny Aiello, Kathleen Turner, Tony Roberts, Carole Shelley, Peter Bogdonovich, Judd Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden, Mary Bond Davis, Eric Stoltz, Kyra Sedgwick, Rosie Perez, Judith Light, Christine Baranski, Earl Hyman, Rita Moreno and so on. Food For Thought keeps going. As the world keeps changing and the unanswered questions continue to grow it is comforting to know that there is still something people can count on.

