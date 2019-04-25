Bill Posley's THE DAY I BECAME BLACK Opens Tonight On Soho Playhouse's Mainstage

The Soho Playhouse's production of THE DAY I BECAME BLACK, created, written and performed by Bill Posley and directed by Bente Engelstoft, opens tonight on the theater's mainstage, running through May 26.

Bill Posley grew up biracial, happily identifying as both black and white. But at 10 years old he learns the world does in fact judge a book by its color, and even though he's half white he's labeled 100% black. Does a young comedian have to get rid of his whiteness to be the color people expect him to be?

Left out of the current conversation on race is what it means to be biracial, growing up in a white world. Your identity is always on trial. Black people want you to claim being black and white people, well, they just want to touch your hair. You think you have to choose, but society has already chosen for you.

Nominated for Best Solo Show and Top of the Fringe at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival, THE DAY I BECAME BLACK tackles these themes not just through a Black lens, but through a Biracial one as well. The population of multi-racial people is growing three times faster than the population as a whole. We've all been forced to identify with something that didn't feel quite right. This show finds the comedy in the struggle of trying to fit in and trying to just be yourself.

The Soho Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street between 6th Avenue and Varick Street in New York City. The updated performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 9pm, Sundays at 5pm and Mondays at 9pm. The Mon 4/29 show is at 7pm. Post-show talkbacks follow each Sunday show. Ages 16+. Tickets are $39. Purchase at https://www.BillPosley.com or by calling 1-888-596-1027. The running time is 80 minutes. For more info visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/the-day-i-became-black.

Like THE DAY I BECAME BLACK at https://www.facebook.com/thedayibecameblack, follow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/billposley, and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thedayibecameblack and https://www.instagram.com/billposley.

THE DAY I BECAME BLACK is produced by Kristen Boulé. The production team includes Chaz Bottoms (Animation) and Brittany Belland (Video Editor).

Bill Posley (Creator, Writer, Performer) hails from a blue-collar Massachusetts family, but now calls Los Angeles his home. His father was a black activist who married a white woman. Bill served as a soldier in the United States Army. Shortly after high school, he was activated and sent to Iraq. After serving 15 months overseas, he accumulated all the footage he had taken during his tour and made a short documentary that got him into film school. As a comedian, Bill is an alumnus from UCB, I.O. and Second City. He's shared the Stand-Up stage with comedians such as Lewis Black, Tosh and Joe Rogan. Bill was in the 2017 CBS Diversity Showcase, was a 2017 JFL New Face of Comedy and just got off this season of CBS's "MacGyver." You can also see him of Fox's "9-1-1" and he'll be in the new season of Netflix's "Glow." Bill just wrapped his first season of writing on CBS's "The Neighborhood" with Cedric the Entertainer. Fun fact: he was on "Survivor." Bill's experience leaves him with a very unique voice and an eclectic perspective of life.

Bente Engelstoft (Director) is a director, writer and performer based in Los Angeles. She is currently a writer for "The Ellen Degeneres Show." Bente performed in the 2017 CBS Diversity Showcase and wrote for the showcase in 2016. Prior to moving to LA, Bente studied and performed improv and sketch comedy in Chicago at Second City and iO Chicago. While in Chicago, she produced and curated the critically acclaimed show "ORAL: A Storytelling Hour." Bente received her BA in theatre from the University of Glasgow in Scotland.

Kristen Boulé (Producer) is the Artistic Director and a co-founder of 2Cents Theatre Group in Hollywood. A multi-award-winning producer and director, Boulé's work spans a range of traditional narrative, musical theatre and immersive experiences. Boulé is currently making her Off-Broadway debut with Bill Posley's The Day I Became Black (producer) following their smash hit run at the Hollywood Fringe 2018. Notable directing credits include Unreal City (winner - Best in Immersive Theatre, HFF18), Psychosical: an asylum cabaret (Robby Awards winner - Best Director, Best Ensemble; HFF17 nominee - Best Cabaret), Fugitive Songs (Robby Awards nominee - Best Director) and Rent (NAACP nominee - Best Director). Boulé produces annually 2Cents' popular Acting Out INK Fest, a 3-day festival of female playwrights at the Hudson Theatres. Boulé also manages the 2Cents Carolers each holiday season, singing for homeless organizations, youth shelters and supportive housing facilities.





