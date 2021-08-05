Bill Camp, Ato Blankson-Wood & Elizabeth Marvel to Star in LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT Off-Broadway in 2022

Audible Inc. has announced that a new stage production of the Eugene O'Neill epic Long Day's Journey into Night, directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, will premiere off-Broadway at the Minetta Lane Theatre next year.

Playing six weeks only from Tuesday, January 11 - Sunday, February 20, 2022, Long Day's Journey into Night will open Sunday, January 23, 2022 at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York. The production will also be released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

This new interpretation will star Bill Camp as James Tyrone, Elizabeth Marvel as Mary Tyrone, and Ato Blankson-Wood as Edmund Tyrone. Casting for the role of Jamie Tyrone will be announced at a later date.

Director Robert O'Hara said, "The trauma of isolation, addiction and disease rang loud and clear throughout the past year. Imagining the Tyrone family in the midst of a pandemic, within a pandemic, during which more people in America died from opioid overdoses than ever before, has lead me to believe Long Day's Journey into Night may resonate even more now than at any other time in its history."

Kate Navin, Artistic Producer of Audible Theater, said, "Robert's concept for this production illustrates the vitality of theater so clearly - it will bring us together to process the emotion and human connection of 'real life.' Over the past year, our mission to bring more theater to more people around the world has taken on even greater and more lasting meaning. We can't wait to resume telling these stories from the Minetta Lane stage, and we equally have never felt more passionate about continuing to make meaningful and relevant stories and performances, like the ones in this production, accessible to theater fans around the globe."

"Inarguably one of the greatest dramas in the history of the American theater" (Chicago Tribune), Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey into Night receives a vibrant and timely update by the prodigious, Tony Award-nominated director Robert O'Hara (Slave Play).

Heightened tensions grow to a fever pitch in the Tyrone family at the center of O'Neill's masterwork, led by Emmy Award nominee Bill Camp (The Crucible, Queen's Gambit), three-time Obie Award winner Elizabeth Marvel (Hedda Gabler, Homeland), and Tony Award-nominated actor Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play). This will truly be a must-see production of 2022.

The creative team includes Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (scenic and costume design), Alex Jainchill (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), Yee Eun Nam (projection design), and Nicholas Polonio (associate director). Clarissa Marie Ligon is the Production Stage Manager and casting is by X Casting (Victor Vazquez, CSA). Technical Supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates and General Management is by Baseline Theatrical (Andy Jones & Jonathan Whitton).

Long Day's Journey into Night is produced by arrangement with Yale University, Trust U/W/O Shane O'Neill, and Bubbles Incorporated SA.

Ticket information and detailed health and safety protocols for Long Day's Journey into Night, as well as information about additional Audible Theater performances at the Minetta Lane Theatre in Fall 2021, will be announced soon.

Since the Minetta Lane Theatre went dark in March 2020, Audible Theater has continued its commitment to employ exceptional artists and technicians, showcase extraordinary writing and storytelling, and break down traditional boundaries to make great theater available to all. Over the past 16 months, Audible Theater employed over 300 artists, commissioned new works from more than 25 playwrights (including 10 new voices through the Audible Theater Emerging Playwrights Fund), and released more than 40 theatrical projects to a global audience, including a full seven-show season in collaboration with Williamstown Theatre Festival and other titles featuring world premieres from award-winning playwrights and outstanding performances from world-famous talent.

For more information visit: www.audible.com/theater