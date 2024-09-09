Berkshire Theatre Group Announces THE IVY LEAGUE OF COMEDY And More For September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Berkshire Theatre Group has announced a series of September concerts at the Colonial Theatre, featuring a variety of performances.

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire will present four concerts at the Colonial this September, including national touring acts, as well as regional bands.

Get full details here:

National Touring Acts

At The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

The Ivy League of Comedy Show

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, September 13 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

Known for their elite brand of clever comedy, the members of The Ivy League of Comedy have graced late-night TV and Comedy Central, and now they're bringing their sharp, intelligent humor to the Colonial. This standout comedy show features original, well-crafted material that steers clear of stereotypes and doesn't pick on the audience, making it a night of side-splitting, witty entertainment from some of stand-up's finest talents.

AL LUBEL

Al Lubel is a comedy heavyweight with a remarkable career that began after an unexpected shift from law to the stage. After winning the $100,000 Comedy Grand Prize on Star Search, Lubel reached the pinnacle of comedy by fulfilling a childhood dream—appearing on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. He continued his impressive streak with appearances on the shows of Jay Leno and David Letterman. Lubel's unique journey, blending law and laughter, is showcased in the award-winning documentary Mentally Al, which earned recognition at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and is available on Amazon Prime and YouTube. His introspective humor and sharp wit have made him a standout in the world of comedy, and audiences are in for a treat when he takes the stage.

KAREN RONTOWSKI

Hailing from Pittsfield, MA, Karen Rontowski brings a homegrown charm to her performance at the Colonial. Known for her fast-paced, quirky style and endearing optimism, Karen has performed on The Late Show with David Letterman, Comedy Central, and has a popular Dry Bar Comedy Special, Ridiculous Me, with another in the works. Beyond comedy, Karen is a skilled Paranormal Investigator, Tarot and Reiki master, and the creator of the hit web series Paranormal Karen. She also hosts a podcast by the same name, blending her love of the paranormal with her unique brand of humor. As a local favorite, Karen's performance is sure to be a highlight for Pittsfield audiences.

SHAUN ELI

Shaun Eli, one of America's most clever comedians, is renowned for finding hilarity in the mundane. His comedic tales range from battling a parking ticket to surviving dinner with a vegetarian, always told with wit and insight that resonates with audiences. Shaun has headlined shows on five continents and was profiled in The New York Times for his brilliant, relatable humor. His ability to turn everyday experiences into laugh-out-loud moments has earned him a reputation as one of the sharpest minds in comedy today.

Big Wigs

A Las Vegas-Style Impersonation Show

Starring Mrs. Kasha Davis and Aggy Dune

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, September 20 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

Get ready for a dazzling night at the Colonial with Big Wigs, a spectacular Las Vegas-style impersonation show headlined by the one and only Kasha Davis, star of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 and All-Stars Season 8. Known for her larger-than-life personality and quick wit, Kasha has become a beloved icon in the drag world, captivating audiences with her heartfelt performances and signature "There's Always Time for a Cocktail!" catchphrase. With over two decades of experience in the entertainment industry, Kasha's performances combine glamor, humor and impeccable timing, making her a standout in every show.

Joining Kasha is the fabulous Aggy Dune, and together this dynamic duo brings to life an array of iconic divas with stunning impersonations of legends like Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Bette Midler, Adele, Reba McEntire, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Joan Rivers, Tina Turner and Cher.

For over 20 years, Kasha and Aggy have been dazzling sold-out crowds, delivering high-energy performances that capture the essence of each superstar with precision and flair. Don't miss your chance to witness this unforgettable, mesmerizing show that promises to leave audiences entertained, amazed and laughing all night long, thanks to the sheer talent and charisma of these two extraordinary performers.

Concerts at the Colonial

At The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

Reelin' in the Years

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, September 14 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

Get ready to elevate your mood with the exceptional music of Steely Dan, brought to life by the world-class ensemble Reelin' in the Years. This extraordinary band features top-tier touring and recording session musicians, all acclaimed in the music industry. Led by the renowned Jerry Marotta, a celebrated bandleader and drummer with credits including Peter Gabriel and Paul McCartney, Reelin' in the Years masterfully delivers Steely Dan's timeless classics with precision and passion.

The stellar lineup includes vocalists Lindsey Skeye and Joey Eppard, known for his work with the progressive band 3. Guitarists Peter Calo, who has performed with Carly Simon, and Matt Finck, who has worked with Randy Brecker, add their remarkable talents to the mix. Jennifer Maidman, renowned for her collaborations with Boy George, brings her expertise on bass, while Dr. David Jameson from Security Project/Beyond the Wall handles the keyboards. The band's rich sound is further enhanced by a four-piece horn section featuring Jay Collins (Donald Fagen), Bill Harris (Little Feat), Chris Pasin (Buddy Rich) and Don Mikkelsen (Frank Sinatra). Don't miss this unforgettable concert at The Colonial Theatre!

Mullett

'80s Hair Band Rock Tribute

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, September 21 at 7:30pm

Tickets: General Admission in Advance: $30; Day of Show: $40

Get ready to rock like it's the '80s again with Mullett, the ultimate '80s rock tribute band, bringing their high-energy show to The Colonial Theatre! For over 12 years, Mullett has reigned supreme as the nation's premier '80s rock ‘n' roll concert experience. With their signature big hair, nostalgic visual production and flawless renditions, Mullett faithfully recreates the electrifying vibe of the 1980s with unparalleled conviction. The band has an extraordinary ability to captivate audiences with the unforgettable sights and sounds of the 1980s rock era. Fans agree: Mullett is the closest you can get to legendary '80s icons like Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Van Halen, Journey, Motley Crue, Poison, Tesla, Foreigner, RATT and Scorpions—without needing a time-traveling DeLorean! Don't miss your chance to relive the magic of the '80s. Catch Mullett at The Colonial Theatre and let the rock legends live on!

Season Discounts & Ticket Information

BTGY (Young Adult)

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 can purchase one ticket to any BTG produced show for $30 (fees included). This offer is available by phone or in person only. Additionally, one BTG presented show ticket may be purchased for 10% off the single ticket price (rental events not included).

EBT Card to Culture Program

The EBT Card to Culture program, in partnership with the Mass Cultural Council and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services' Department of Transitional Assistance, is available to anyone with EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare Insurance. This offer includes four tickets for performances or events at The Colonial Theatre and two tickets for performances at The Unicorn Theatre per household at the rate of $5 each. All additional fees are waived. Tickets are subject to availability as seating is limited. This offer is available by phone or in person only.

Massachusetts Teachers Association

Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) members are eligible for a discount of 20% off orders to any BTG show. Education is a core value of BTG, and we appreciate those who are doing the work in our community. To redeem this discount, mention it while ordering over the phone at 413-997-4444, or in person at our box office.

Military Personnel

U.S military personnel, veterans and their immediate families are eligible for a discount of 20% off orders to any BTG show to extend our gratitude to those who have served or are currently serving our country in the US armed forces. To redeem this discount, mention it while ordering over the phone at 413-997-4444, or in person at our box office.

AAA

AAA members are eligible for 10% off on orders to any BTG show. To redeem this discount, mention it while ordering over the phone at 413-997-4444, or in person at our box office.

Tickets for these exciting events are on sale now. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact our box office by calling 413-997-4444.

The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday 12pm to 5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.

Comments