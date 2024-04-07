Bass Reeves Play COWBOY to Return Off-Broadway Beginning in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Off-Broadway production of Cowboy, based on the life of Bass Reeves will return beginning next month. Reeves holds the distinction of being the first black U.S. Deputy Marshal and this will be the first true western play to hit a Broadway or Off-Broadway stage in over 80 years.

Written, directed, and starring Layon Gray as Reeves himself, this production pays homage to the incredible legacy of a largely unknown lawman. Scholars have even speculated that his story may have inspired the iconic character of the Lone Ranger.

Set in 1888 in Oklahoma Indian Territory, Cowboy follows Reeves and his Indian companion as they track down two wanted criminals heading towards Mexico. One of them has a death warrant issued by Reeves. As fate would have it, they all end up taking shelter in an old saloon as a deadly tornado approaches.

Reeves had a career spanning 32 years during which he apprehended over 3,000 criminals, including some of the most dangerous of his time. Despite slavery being abolished 23 years prior, its impact can still be seen in these characters' lives in post-slavery America.

Cowboy was met with immense success at the 2022 National Black Theatre Festival where tickets sold out within two days. It also recorded a live stream for ASU Gammage in February 2021, solidifying its status as a regional powerhouse production.

The play won five 2021 Broadway World Miami Awards which included Best Director, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Play, and Best Production Of The Year. After a successful 10-month run Off-Broadway, the highly anticipated play is now returning.

The play also stars Thaddius Daniels, Clinton Faulkner, Lamar Cheston, and David Roberts. Open-ended run with tickets on sale from May 25th to July 27 at the Actors Temple Theatre at 339 W. 47th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues in New York City.

Cowboy is produced Off-Broadway by Layon Gray Enterprises, Edmund Gaynes, Adam Smith Jr. and Dorothy Spellman. Tickets from $70.50 are available at the button below or by calling 212 - 239 - 6200. For more information, visit: www.CowboyThePlay.com