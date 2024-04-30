THE ONE/FIFTH Debuts as Part of SoHo Playhouse's 2024 Lighthouse Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lisa Lewis' THE ONE/FIFTH, directed by Timothy Koch, debuts tonight as part of SoHo Playhouse's 2024 Lighthouse Series!

The cast includes Michael Mullen, Sarah Nedwek, JoAnna Ross and Sam Willett.

When Jess asks her married twin brother if he'll provide the sperm for her and her wife's future baby, long-buried secrets and complex desires are unearthed, as both couples must grapple with the question of when--or even if--they want to take the plunge into parenthood. THE ONE/FIFTH is a hilarious and deeply moving exploration of what happens when a messy modern arrangement puts everyone's relationship under the microscope.

Performances take place on Tuesday April 30 at 7pm, Thursday, May 2 at 9pm and Sunday, May 5 at 4pm at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City.

Tickets are $26.50 (includes fees). To purchase tickets, and for more info go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/lighthouse-series.

Lisa Lewis's play SCHOOLED received Four Stars by Time Out New York, raves in The New York Times, Daily Beast, HuffPost and was published by Applause Books. For more info visit https://www.lisalewiswriting.com.

Timothy Koch is a NYC based stage director. A company member of Tectonic Theater Project, he directed the 2023 Tectonic Cabaret headlined by Jane Krakowski, the 2022 Tectonic Cabaret headlined by Billy Porter, and associate directed Seven Deadly Sins. For more info visit https://www.timothykoch-director.com.

As part of the series Group 5, the evening's line-up will also include Toothy's Treasure: A New Musical Comedy and Furniture Boys.

The 2024 Lighthouse Series features amazing works by NYC's talented up-and-comers. A competition, first of its kind, specifically designed to showcase the best new talent and writers across the New York City area. 3 weeks. 15 shows. 5 groups. 5 winners. Each night is built as an eclectic and diverse experience with themes and performances ranging from drama to comedy, and everything in between. Winners go on and have the ability to expand their pieces for the next round of Lighthouse Series performances in June/July. From that group an overall winner is picked to receive a full production at SoHo Playhouse in 2025. Come see tomorrow's stars today!

Continuing in the spirit of the theater's original tenant, Edward Albee and his Playwright Unit Workshop, SoHo Playhouse is committed to presenting the brightest and most talented artists from New York, with its Lighthouse Series, and around the world, with the International Fringe Encore Series, to give the theater-going audience of New York important stories told with unique style, and evolving what the concept of Off-Broadway Theater is in the 21st century. For info visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.

