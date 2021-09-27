Barrett Wilbert Weed Stars in and Executive Produces New Digital Series SWIPE MONSTER

Barrett Wilbert Weed - who most recently appeared on television in Season 1 of Edward Burn's EPIX series "Bridge and Tunnel, "and on Broadway in Tina Fey's "Mean Girls," stars in the upcoming short form series SWIPE MONSTER, written by Oren Brimer and Phoebe Bottoms, and Directed by Brimer. The first two (2) episodes of the series are are now available to the public online at http://swipemonstershow.com. Additional episodes will be released on each subsequent Monday through October 11th.

SWIPE MONSTER follows the romantic trials and tribulations of Courtney Whitlock (Barrett Wilbert Weed), a girl who is looking for love but trapped in the revolving door of modern dating. Courtney's been told a million times that there's "plenty of fish in the sea," but she's finding there are way more fish than she can handle and it's still pretty hard to hook one that isn't covered in nuclear waste.

In each episode of SWIPE MONSTER, Courtney is face to face with a new app "match" hopeful. Unfortunately, when their compatibility is put to the test, a harsh cocktail of reality and insecurity quickly turns into chaos as Courtney's neuoses, hangups and lack of honesty get in the way of her ever finding the human connection she craves.

Additional cast members include Sam Vartholomeos ("Bridge and Tunnel" & "Star Trek: Discovery), Omar Shaukat ("High Maintenance" & "Dickinson"), Erica Hernandez ("Bridge and Tunnel" & "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"), Phoebe Bottoms (Adult Swim's "Decker"), Casey Jost (TruTV's "Inside Jokes"), Chris Wendelken ("Power" & "Law & Order: SVU"), and Michael Cruz Kayne (Two-Time Emmy Nominee and writer for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert").

SWIPE MONSTER is Executive Produced by Oren Brimer, Phoebe Bottoms, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Chris Dimitrov, The Katz Company's Jeremy Katz and Clay Mills, and Produced by Morgan Nalley.