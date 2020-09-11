BWW TV: STOMP Creates Piece Inspired by US Open

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The US Open runs through September 13 and can be seen on ESPN2.

i??During the pandemic while live theatre is closed down, STOMP has made its way onto the world stage with unique pieces created for the US Open, the first international sports event that has taken place since COVID began.

This year's Open is free of fan sounds and the excitement that come with them.

Check out the video below!

