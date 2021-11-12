BWW Interview: Austin McCormick Talks the Reopening of Théâtre XIV & More

Théâtre XIV recently reopened its doors in Brooklyn after being shuttered from the pandemic, bringing back its popular holiday show, Nutcracker Rouge that fuses ballet, burlesque, and circus into one. We sat down with founder and director Austin Mccormick to chat about the reopening, Nutcracker Rouge, and what's to come.

Tell us how it was for you and the team during the pandemic. Did you all stay connected? How? Was rehearsal held over Zoom?

Like most businesses that were forced to close, we thought it would be a few weeks until we resumed as normal. As the pandemic continued, we found ourselves trying to figure out how to adapt to an ever-shifting and confusing situation. We produced two virtual productions one of which centered around an episodic Nutcracker Rouge series with a corresponding cocktail lesson and one Valentine-themed variety production- XIValentine. It was a way to employ our artists, grow our digital presence, and a much-needed artistic outlet for all involved. These productions are available to stream at Company XIV. We developed an online gift shop during the pandemic which was a way for patrons to order barware, incense, and cocktail recipe books to bring some XIV glamor to their homes. The shop is the perfect place to shop for the holidays to send a little magic to lovers, friends, and family.

What's it like to reopen the theatre after the pandemic? How are you feeling?

It's been incredibly surreal to see the audience back at Théâtre XIV after so much uncertainty. The love, joy, and celebration of life we are feeling nightly at Théâtre XIV is overwhelming and moving. To see that fantasy, beauty, and escape are so needed by the audience has been fantastically gratifying and the artists of XIV have never been more thrilled to share their spectacular gifts.

What kind of precautions did you have to take to reopen?

We installed a state-of-the-art venue-wide UV air scrubber that kills viruses and exchanges the air in the theater. We have always run a clean and organized operation but have upped our game in terms of cleaning and sanitation. We are a fully vaxed company and require all audiences to show proof of vaccination upon entry into the theater.

The Nutcracker Rouge is reopening the theatre with special Halloween shows. Why Halloween?

We really wanted to kick things off with a bang and party with our super fans who have been so lovely and supportive of our return. Nutcracker may seem like an odd choice for an October opening but the theme of candy and sweets lends itself beautifully to Halloween and it was truly a decadent blast!

Has there been anything new added to the show?

This year's Nutcracker Rouge sees the return of many beloved and classic sections with some really exciting new surprises including; Pretty Lamé as a gender-bending opera singing Mother Ginger, Demi Remick, and Joseph Columbus as tap dancing burlesque Bananas and the incredible vocal stylings of singers Brandon Looney and Amazonian Rockstar! We also have two incredible dancers of color Christine Flores and Chanel Stone sharing the Marie-Claire/Sugarplum role. It is very important to me that XIV continues to highlight brilliant BIPOC artists.

What can the audience expect when reentering the theatre in 2021?

The audience can expect and count on frankincense wafting through the air, ice-cold delicious cocktails, plenty of Champagne, and XIV's signature blend of generosity and sensuality.

What are you looking forward to the most when you reopen the space to the audience?

The symphonic sound of Champagne corks popping is the thing I've missed the most!

Anything else you'd like to add? Maybe other upcoming shows you'd like to discuss?

I am busily planning the rest of our season, SEVEN SINS- our extravaganza based on the Adam and Eve and the Seven Deadly Sins will return to Théâtre XIV in March. I am also developing a top-secret project opening later this year that will be an intimate performance concept fusing magic, immersive cocktail creation, and circus. More information on companyxiv.com soon.

Photo courtesy of Press CompanyXIV