BROOM PLAY World Premiere is Coming to The Player's Theater
Written by and starring Matte Kranz, the production is directed by Egor Trukhin.
XYZ Theatricals will present the world premiere production of Matte Kranz's BROOM PLAY, directed by Egor Trukhin. The physical tragicomedy BROOM PLAY will play a three-week limited engagement at Steve & Marie Sgouros Theatre, The Player's Theater. Performances begin Thursday, November 5 and continue through Sunday, November 29. Opening Night is Saturday, November 7 (7 p.m.).
Two janitors return every day to the same room to do the same work: cleaning a space that refuses to get clean, in a building that never gives them water, with only one mop, and no brooms. One has stopped wanting and calls it peace. The other remains consumed by the possibility that life could become something more. Through eccentric clowning and moments of unexpected tenderness, their repetitive life forms into a tragicomedy about an overwhelming desire for a radical turn in life and also the gut-wrenching fear of that change: a tension the play itself embodies through multiple endings, shifting form with every performance. A nod to Beckett, Ionesco, and the European theatre of the absurd, Broom Play brings the comic, the frightening, and the tragic into the same world.
At the center of Broom Play is a very important mechanism: the repetition of the same day through the work of these two janitors. They do the same things again and again. And the more they repeat it, the more something accumulates inside them, almost like a nuclear explosion. This play is the anticipation of that explosion.”
The production stars Mike Donovan (The Banana Children, All Hail Santa Claus, Miles Away) as Harr', and Matte Kranz (Artificial, The Gates, Meme Me) as Jerryll.
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