BROADWAY'S FUTURE SONGBOOK ZWill Spotlight Anessa Marie

The Broadway's Future Songbook Series - produced, directed, and hosted by John Znidarsic - continues its 2022 season on Monday, March 28th at 6PM. The free evening will spotlight the songs of acclaimed composer/lyricist Anessa Marie. This special concert will be held in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

TO RESERVE TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/songbook-broadways- future-hosted-by-john-znidarsic-with-anessa-marie-tickets-292682961617

ABOUT FEATURED WRITER:

ANESSA MARIE is a composer/lyricist, music director, pianist, and orchestrator based in NYC. As a trans woman, Anessa firmly believes in the power of music as a tool for unity and community. In 2020, Anessa founded the Phoenix Trans Chorus of NYC. Anessa also serves as the resident music director for Trans Voices Trans Cabaret, founded by Donnie Cianciotto. With a passion for working to improve the overall experiences of TGNC performers in musical theatre, Anessa also regularly serves as a panelist and educator on ways we can modify the language we use when talking about music to be more inclusive of all identities, specifically the TGNC community.

The March 28th concert will feature songs from A First Glimpse of Light, which is a semi-autobiographical show following a trans woman through her transition in her early 30s, Reign (written with Will Shishmanian), a steampunk rock musical inspired by Christopher Marlowe's Edward II, Finding Beautiful, a song cycle following 7 misfits in their journey to embrace what makes them unique, and N-Un!@#$able, a one-woman musical played from behind a piano that tells the story of a 50-year old nun questioning her dedication to God.

FEATURED PERFORMERS: Chloe Kostman, Ellis Gage, Kathryn Allison (Aladdin/ Company), Elllis Gage, Dillon Heape and Andrea Prestinario

FEAUTURED MUSICIANS: Will Shishmanian, Janna Graham, Matt Covery, Francesca Dawis and Elisa Winter.