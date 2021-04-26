BRIDGERTON THE MUSICAL Creators Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear to be Featured on INSPIRING REVOLUTIONS Series

On Wednesday, April 28 at 12 PM PT/3PM ET, The ASCAP Foundation: Inspiring Revolutions songwriter series will premiere its third episode, featuring singer-songwriter, social media influencer and pop artist Abigail Barlow and award-winning composer, songwriter and pianist Emily Bear in conversation with ASCAP executive Loretta Muñoz.

Known for creating TikTok fan favorite Bridgerton the Musical, the duo will discuss their creative journey, experience writing a viral TikTok musical and upcoming projects. Both Barlow and Bear will share exclusive performances, including Bear's "Just Leave" and songs from Bridgerton the Musical.

Abigail Barlow has been writing pop music since the age of 16. This year her breakout hit "Heartbreak Hotel" racked up almost seven million Spotify streams and reached #2 on the iTunes Pop Chart. She caught the eye of singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor, who is now her mentor.

Emily Bear has been writing and performing music since the age of five. Honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame and mentored by Quincy Jones, she has performed with orchestras and her jazz trio at venues including Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl.

The conversation will premiere on The ASCAP Foundation YouTube page at https://bit.ly/3gGhZus. Fans can follow The ASCAP Foundation: Inspiring Revolutions series by subscribing to their channel. Previous episodes have featured ASCAP members Bandits On The Run, Ryan Cassata and The ASCAP Foundation President Paul Williams.