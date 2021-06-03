BRICKMAN'S BIG BREAK Talent Search for Singers and Musicians Over 40 to Benefit The Actors Fund

Gen Xers and Baby Boomers, let your talent shine! The Actors Fund announced today that Jim Brickman is presenting Brickman's Big Break, the only talent search for singers and musicians over 40, to benefit The Actors Fund.

If you've always felt like you wanted to share your talent with the world (and you're over 40) Brickman's Big Break contest could be your chance! In a world where TV Talent shows focus on ages 18-30, Brickman's Big Break embraces talented men & women 40+.

The final top 20 will be determined by Jim Brickman's team of industry pros, and votes from fans. Then narrowed down to a Top 10 who will be featured on a LIVE stream concert for fans and experts to vote.

Industry experts include luminaries from "American Idol," "America's Got Talent," "High Profile Talent Managers," and Grammy winning songwriters.

For more information and registration, please visit www.jimbrickman.com/brickmans-big-break.