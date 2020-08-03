BOLD Presents BOLD2020, a Festival of New Short Works by Agyeiwaa Asante​, ​Brittani Samuel, Chanel Carroll and More

BOLD 2020 which will take place on August 14, 21, and 28, will also premiere works by Jazmine Stewart, Kristen Adele Calhoun, and Lakhiyia Hicks.

BOLD, an organization that works to build up Black womxn in the performing arts for the restoration of culture, has announced BOLD 2020, the return of their short play festival featuring works written and directed by Black Womxn premiering August 14, 21, and 28, 2020 at 6:00pm. Free tickets are available at bit.ly/BOLDFEST.

BOLD 2020 is in response to the systemic silencing of Black womxn's voices. The returning short play festival features new work written by a??Agyeiwaa Asantea??,a??Brittani Samuel, Chanel Carroll, Jazmine Stewart, Kristen Adele Calhoun, and Lakhiyia Hicks. Directed by Kristolyn Lloyd, Tavia Jefferson, and Bianca LaVerne Jones. Each night, made possible by over 40 black womxn, will consist of two ten minute plays and be followed by a talkback with the director and playwrights.

"Black womxn will change the world! The restoration of our culture is dependent on the amplification of the Black womxn's voices" said BOLD Co-Founder Destinee Rea, (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Book of Mormon). "In this year alone we have seen the ways Black womxn are using their voices to inspire, empower, and shift culture. We are in desperate need of their stories being contributed creatively; grafted into the American canon."

