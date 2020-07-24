BLUNT CIVILITY Reading Starring Antwayn Hopper, Greg Lakhan, Keith Weiss and More Will Stream To Benefit Covenant House

The Reading of BLUNT CIVILITY Will Take Place on Saturday 7/25 at 8pm

A STAR IS BORED will be hosting a virtual benefit reading of BLUNT CIVILITY, a screenplay by Greg Lakhan and James Canellos based on the stage play by Lakhan this Saturday 7/25 at 8pm. The reading is directed by Rebecca Aparicio.

In this dark comedy, Two newly independent orphans reevaluate their lives and identities after discovering they are the closest descendants to two different but also incredibly polarizing historical figures.

"The current powers that be use religion and birthright as ideas to validate their bigotry and lack of accountability," say Lakhan and Canellos.

"Blunt Civility offers a look into how toxic the effects of this can be on the world and the youth that inhabit it. As well as how hard it is for the current generation to make the necessary changes to right the wrongs of their ancestors. Telling a story that's inspiring younger generations to put in the work to change their community is something we will not stop fighting for."

LIVE STREAM LINK

The cast is led by Greg Lakhan (The Neo Futurists), Keith Weiss (A Star is Bored, 24 Hour Plays: Nationals Aug 2020), Michael Lynch (Founding Member of Hot Peaches w/Marsha P. Johnson), Antwayn Hopper (A Strange Loop), Melina Finck, Drew Palmer, Ure Egbuho, Marcus Jones, Ben Schrager, Olivia Grady, John Maddaloni, and Stage Directions will be read by Jeremy Suarez.

While tickets are free, we are asking viewers for a suggested donation of $10. We will donate 100% of the proceeds towards Covenant House which provides housing and supportive services to youth facing homelessness. Covenant House helps young people transform their lives and put them on a path to independence.

https://www.covenanthouse.org/

A donation link will be included in the livestream the day of the reading. You can also donate early on the A Star is Bored page, @starisbored.pod , through our Facebook campaign.

https://www.facebook.com/102729918076187/posts/146473540368491/?d=n

Keith Weiss is supposed to be touring theatre. Instead, he will be cov-ersing with artists across the spectrum of the theatre industry in our overall mission to elevate the voices of queer and/or POC artists. Produced by Weiss and frequent co-host Mariah Cameron, A STAR IS BORED is distributed through Anchor FM, and is on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and everywhere podcasts are available, and full video interviews can be found on their Instagram and Facebook pages, @starisbored.pod

Recent guests on the podcast include: Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), Chuck Cooper (Little Voice on Apple Plus, Much Ado Aout Nothing dir. Kenny Leon), L Morgan Lee (Lortel Nom. A Strange Loop), Josh Lamon (Josh Swallows Broadway, The Prom, Emojiland), Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, In The Heights), choreographer Raja Feather Kelly (Fairview, A Strange Loop), Tommy Bracco (Newsies, Pretty Woman, Big Brother 20), Carolina Do (Linda Vista, Grand Horizons), and A Strange Loop alumnus James Jackson Jr.

Tune in on IGTV

Check out A STAR IS BORED Youtube Channel

GREGORY LAKHAN (Co-Writer/Story By)

Gregory Lakhan is a writer, actor, director and rapper born and raised in Queens, NY. He began his acting training at Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Astoria, where he also developed his writing skills. He would take his acting training even further at the Marymount Manhattan BFA Acting program and later transferred to the BA Theater Program at SUNY Purchase College where he developed his writing and directing skills. In his Junior year of college, Gregory began development of his first full length play, Blunt Civility, which he wrote and directed to be performed at the Hudson Guild Theater in NYC. He simultaneously began work on his web series titled Answers To Everything. After graduating, Gregory became a member of the Bronx based rap collective “ThaGoldTribe” and shortly after, an active ensemble member of the experimental theater collective known as the “New York Neo Futurists”.

JAMES CANELLOS (Co-Writer/Producer)

James Canellos is a Freelance Producer and Production Coordinator. This Queens, NY native started his filmmaking education at Frank Sinatra School of the Arts for Film & Media. Throughout his time at Emerson College for Film Production, he would produce several Thesis short films. His produced Shorts featured in the Bushwick Film Festival, 30 Under 30 Film Festival, Cannes Short Film Corner and the Tribeca Film Festival. During his college career, he also produced his first feature film Barren Trees, and along with his team acquired distribution with Indie Rights. James has produced the web series (Answers To Everything), shorts (The Good Wives, A Missing Piece, Goldfish). He’s Production Coordinated for clients such as Mercedes BMW, rapper Justin Roberts, rock band Welshly Arms, sportswear apparel Mizuno and with Food Network shows like Bakeaway Camp and Buddy vs Duff. Finally, James is in post-production for his second feature film Pretenders.

