BLANCA AND INES World Premiere and More Set for INTAR Theatre 2026-2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Newsletter All the latest news & discounts for Off-Broadway. ✨ Sign Up

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

International Arts Relations (INTAR Theatre) has revealed programming for the 2026-2027 season. In January 2027 INTAR will present the World Premiere of Blanca and Inés by Cusi Cram (Novenas for A Lost Hospital) and directed by Laurie Woolery (Manahatta), presented with community partners LAByrinth Theater Company and The Sol Project. In Spring 2027, INTAR will present the World Premiere of I Hope This Letter Reached Mictlān by Amalia Oliva Rojas (How To Melt ICE).

In November 2026, INTAR will present its annual UNIT52 Workshop Production: The Palacios Sisters, an adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters co-conceived by Adrián Alea & Cristina García, written and adapted by Cristina García, and directed by Adrián Alea. The presentation will feature an ensemble of alumni from INTAR's UNIT52.

INTAR will also continue its non-equity training program UNIT52, kicking off in February. It was originally founded as a response to the shortage of Latine actors in the Actors Equity Association (AEA). This program is dedicated to supporting the creative growth and career development of non-union Latine actors.

UNIT52 consists of a 12-week training program at absolutely NO COST to the artist, offering actors of all skill levels the opportunity to join the INTAR community while deepening their craft under the mentorship of INTAR legacy artists. Current teaching artist, Nancy Rodriguez, teaches a course that explores heightened language as well as taking focus on works written by Latine artists.

INTAR has also announced that playwright Julissa Contreras is the new Board Chair and producer William Fernandez has joined the board.

Details for 2026/2027 Include:

THE PALACIOS SISTERS

The UNIT52 Workshop Production

Co-conceived by Adrián Alea & Cristina García

Written and adapted by Cristina García

Directed by Adrián Alea

Featuring an ensemble of alumni from INTAR's UNIT52

Performances on November 20, 21& 22, 2026

Dive into the vibrant chaos of 1985 Miami as Cristina García's gripping play, The Palacios Sisters, catapults Chekhov's Three Sisters forward to Florida in the 1980s. Recently arrived from Havana, the ambitious young ballerina Irinita joins forces with her culturally refined siblings, Olga and María, and their talented classical pianist brother, Andrés. Together, they navigate Miami's treacherous landscape filled with drug wars, rampant violence, and an escalating AIDS epidemic. Clinging to memories of their beloved homeland while grappling with the dizzying new reality that surrounds them, the sisters emerge as artistic beacons of hope in this poignant tale about longing, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of family.

The workshop will feature UNIT52 alumni Christopher Aldea, Kiara Alejandra, Pedro González, Kathleen Guerrero, Derrick Karg-Zamudio, Victoria Lino, Rula A. Muñoz, Lilian Rebelo, Orlando Rivera, and Alessandra Ruiz.

BLANCA AND INES

World Premiere

By Cusi Cram

Directed by Laurie Woolery

With Community Partners LAByrinth Theater Company & The Sol Project

Previews Begin January 30, 2027

Opening Night Is February 7, 2027

Limited Run Through February 28, 2027

Two young Latinas lock eyes at a Greenwich Village party in 1954 and the world tilts.

Blanca is a razor-sharp bartender and struggling painter who's getting tired of struggling. She's looking for a way out in all the wrong people and places. Inés is a Cuban seamstress with an open heart, big artistic dreams, and no intention of playing it safe. What begins as flirtation becomes a doomed duet of mentorship, rivalry, and seduction.

Their funny, sexy, and decidedly dangerous relationship unfolds in Greenwich Village's cold-water flats, ateliers, and dive bars, where postwar American art is being invented. Blanca & Inés is an unsentimental love story about two women who want more than the world thinks they should. It asks how art gets made, who is allowed to make it, and what women sacrifice to be seen.

I HOPE THIS LETTER REACHES MICTLĀN

The World Premiere

By Amalia Oliva Rojas

Spring 2027

Somewhere between heaven and hell, there is an immigration office in front of a black lagoon. I Hope This Letter Reaches Mictlān follows a young woman, Sarai, grieving the death of her twin brother, Saul. Desperate to see him again, she risks everything to transcend to the Aztec underworld of Mictlān. But the rules of Mictlān are firm: no intervening from the living. Nothing, not even death, can stop Sarai. A supernatural, indigenous, ensemble story about how to say goodbye.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 09 Hrs 15 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming