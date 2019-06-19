BLACK HOLE WEDDING To Make Off-Broadway Debut Starring Sean McDermott

After playing an acclaimed run as part of the Planet Connections Festival in 2015 and taking home awards for Outstanding Music & Lyrics and Outstanding Leading Actress, as well as nominations for Outstanding Book of a Musical, Direction and Production, Black Hole Wedding will make its off Broadway debut as part of the 2019 New York Musical Festival's Next Link Project.

With words by Katherine Brann Fredricks and music by Paul E. Nelson, Black Hole Wedding is a green new musical about shy uber-geek Raymond and his fight to take down the manipulating and evil oil baron Dean. Although Dean may have captured the latest renewable energy discoveries in order to keep his fossil fuel empire burning, Raymond has a secret weapon - a black hole trash compactor. With undertones reminiscent of cult hit musicals like Urinetown and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Black Hole Wedding is a zany satire about love and energy politics.

Black Hole Wedding will star Broadway veteran Sean McDermott (Miss Saigon, Falsettos, Starlight Express) alongside a company of talented actors including Justin Duval, Jay Ellis, Judith Ingber, Jonathan Miller, Teshomech Olenja, Lukas Poost, Mimi Robinson, Connor Saccal, Kelsey Schergen and Mandy Strip.

The production will be directed by Craig George, with music direction by Nevada Lozano and choreography by Shelly Hutchinson. In addition, Black Hole Wedding will feature scenic design by Wesley Cornwell, lighting design by Cheyenne Sykes, costume design by Heather Carey, and sound design by Shannon Slaton".

Black Hole Wedding will play a five-performance engagement at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (located at 480 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036) according to the following schedule: Monday, July 15 at 8:00pm; Thursday, July 18 at 1:00pm & 5:00pm; Friday, July 19 at 9:00pm; and Saturday, July 20 at 1:00pm.

Tickets for Black Hole Wedding and the rest of this year's New York Musical Festival selections can be purchased online at www.nymf.org





