BEYOND BABEL Suspends Performances Until April

Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and health of their audiences and artists, the lead producers of Beyond Babel have decided to suspend performances for the remainder of March and first week of April 2020. The critically acclaimed production will go on hiatus immediately following the 8pm performance tonight, Thursday, March 12.



Performances from March 13 to April 6 will be rescheduled into May 2020. Beyond Babel is currently scheduled to resume performances on Tuesday, April 7 and will now run through Saturday, May 30. The revised performance schedule can be found at www.BeyondBabelShow.com.



All ticket purchases for the cancelled dates will be honored and rescheduled to April and May. Anyone who purchased Beyond Babel tickets to the affected performances will be contacted directly by ticketing provider Showclix with additional information. Patrons with further questions can contact info@beyondbabelshow.com.



Though there have been no reports of possible COVID-19 cases at the venue (The Gym at Judson, which seats 150), the producers feel very strongly that taking this preventive step is necessary to protect their staff and patrons.



"Now, while the Beyond Babel company is still healthy, is the time to take proactive steps to protect not only our incredible performers, but also our audiences and the theater and dance communities at large," said lead producer Josh Aviner. "We must act now to effectively do our part in stemming the spread of COVID-19. We strongly encourage members of the New York performing arts community to consider putting measures in place to enable social distancing and prevent any unnecessary exposure of vulnerable people to the coronavirus."



Beyond Babel was co-created by Josh Aviner and Lyndsay Magid Aviner of Hideaway Circus and the award-winning team of Keone and Mari Madrid. The Aviners serve as Lead Producers and Creative Directors of this unique production. The Madrids serve as Choreographers and Artistic Directors.



Told through a narrative urban dance riff on Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, Beyond Babel takes a contemporary look at the consequences of building physical - and ideological - walls to create division. The narrative follows two divinely linked lovers fighting to connect as authorities raise a border that tears their families apart and forces their community to confront its diverging identities.



An elite team of dancers reprise their roles from the San Diego production: Olivia Battista, Melissa De Jesus, Noelle Franco, Selene Haro, Shannon Kelly, Samuel Moore, Mikey Ruiz, Julian "Juju" Sena, and Fabian Tucker. Celebrated British dancer Dylan Mayoral joins the cast for the Off-Broadway run, as well as ensemble members Julia Alaimo, Hugh Aparente, Eric Delgado, Rosalind Hsu, Maya Kell-Abrams, James Kho, Jen Margono, Brianna Mercado, Esosa Oviasu, Kaylar Preite, Aaron Quini, and Darien Van Rensalier.



World-renowned dancers and choreographers, the Madrids' work has been featured on "So You Think You Can Dance," "World of Dance" and "Dancing with the Stars." They have worked with BTS, Billie Eilish, Ed SHeeran, Flying Lotus & Kendrick Lamar, among many others, and also choreographed and starred in Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself" video, which has amassed over 1.5 billion views on YouTube.



www.beyondbabelshow.com





