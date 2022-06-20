BETTER RED THAN DEAD to be Presented at The Tank For Pridefest 2022

When two HUAC agents question an innocent Little Red about her communist ties, everything spirals out of comedic control. Set during the Scare(s) of the 1950s, Better Red Than Dead features wacky twists on the fate of historical figures and reminds audiences that everything is not always as it seems.

First developed at The National Theatre Institute at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, Better Read Than Dead has had virtual productions with Ensemble at the University of Texas at El Paso and with the Theatre Majors Association at Boise State University. Better Red Than Dead will have its in-person premiere at PrideFest 2022 at The Tank.

Better Red Than Dead is written by Liv Wilson, directed by Melissa Lewyn and produced by Willow Schwartz. The cast features Emma Dowdy (Little Red), Lennart (Last Name) (Gary), Michael Valladares (Larry), Kayla Fontana (Wolfer/Wolviet), and John Murphy (Hoover). The play will be performed and streamed live at The Tank on June 24th at 9:30 pm and June 26th at 7 pm.