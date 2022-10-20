Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BECKY NURSE OF SALEM Announces New Preview and Opening Dates at Lincoln Center Theater

BECKY NURSE OF SALEM Announces New Preview and Opening Dates at Lincoln Center Theater

Becky Nurse of Salem will feature Tina Benko, Candy Buckley, Alicia Crowder, Deirdre O’Connell, Thomas Jay Ryan, Julian Sanchez, and Bernard White.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  

Due to a positive Covid case detected within the company which caused a significant disruption in the rehearsal process, Lincoln Center Theater's upcoming production of Becky Nurse of Salem, a new play by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Rebecca Taichman, will now begin previews Tuesday, November 8 and open on Sunday, December 4 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Becky Nurse of Salem will feature Tina Benko, Candy Buckley, Alicia Crowder, Deirdre O'Connell, Thomas Jay Ryan, Julian Sanchez, and Bernard White.

Becky Nurse of Salem, a dark contemporary comedy by Sarah Ruhl, follows Becky (Deirdre O'Connell), a modern-day descendant of accused witch Rebecca Nurse in Salem. Becky, who works at the local witch museum, seems to be dogged by bad luck. Is it a curse from her past? Or her inability to navigate her present? Looking for love and redemption through spells, pills, and a bartender named Bob (Bernard White), Becky is a contemporary pilgrim for the Lock Her Up era. A play about the legacy of misogyny, witchcraft, and even Arthur Miller, Becky Nurse is a truth-teller for our times.

Becky Nurse of Salem will have sets by Riccardo Hernández, costumes by Emily Rebholz, lighting by Barbara Samuels, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Tal Yarden. Suzzy Roche is the Composer and Caroline Englander is the Stage Manager.

This season, in addition to Becky Nurse of Salem, Lincoln Center Theater is also producing Lerner & Loewe's Camelot, featuring a book by Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Bartlett Sher, which will begin performances on Thursday, March 9 and open on Thursday, April 13, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; the LCT3 production of Your Own Personal Exegesis, a new play by Julia May Jonas, directed by Annie Tippe, which will begin performances on Saturday, November 19 and open on Monday, December 5 at the Claire Tow Theater; as well as an additional season of productions, to be announced, at both the Mitzi E. Newhouse and Claire Tow theaters. LCT is also co-producing the Broadway debut of playwright Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders, directed by Kenny Leon, which will begin previews on Saturday, November 11 and open on Thursday, December 8 at the newly inaugurated James Earl Jones Theatre.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
submissions close in


Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at CHUSHINGURA - 47 RONIN at Amaterasu ZaPhotos: First Look at CHUSHINGURA - 47 RONIN at Amaterasu Za
October 21, 2022

Amaterasu Za is presenting Chushingura - 47 Ronin, adapted and directed by Ako Dachs, it will be performed mainly in Japanese with English subtitles.  Chushingura - 47 Ronin, which has begun performances, will officially open on October 23, 2022, at the A.R.T./New York Mezzanine Theater. See photos here!
Photos: First Look at Reed Birney & Ephraim Birney in CHESTER BAILEY - Now Extended at Irish RepPhotos: First Look at Reed Birney & Ephraim Birney in CHESTER BAILEY - Now Extended at Irish Rep
October 21, 2022

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced a one-week extension of the New York Premiere of Chester Bailey by Emmy Award winner Joseph Dougherty (“thirtysomething,” My Favorite Year) and directed by Emmy Award nominee Ron Lagomarsino (Digby, “Homefront”). See photos of Reed and Ephraim Birney in the production here!
Origin Theatre Presents Clare O'Malley Live From Dublin This WeekendOrigin Theatre Presents Clare O'Malley Live From Dublin This Weekend
October 21, 2022

Returning to Origin following her successful one woman piece 'Transatlantic Living' at The Irish Repertory Theatre for Origin's 1st Irish 2022, Clare O'Malley bring's her new musical journey of song to online audiences LIVE from DUBLIN!
Photos: First Look At Stag & Lion's NYC Debut Of Gordon Farrell's ALICE AGAINPhotos: First Look At Stag & Lion's NYC Debut Of Gordon Farrell's ALICE AGAIN
October 21, 2022

The Lifespan of a Fact playwright Gordon Farrell's Alice Again, which examines the moral grey area between the author of Alice in Wonderland and his muse, will premiere Off-Broadway at the Trinity Theatre.
Yale Drama Series Prize Winner JAR OF FAT to Receive Staged Reading at the Drama Book ShopYale Drama Series Prize Winner JAR OF FAT to Receive Staged Reading at the Drama Book Shop
October 20, 2022

Seayoung Yim’s Jar of Fat, the 2022 Yale Drama Series Prize Winner, will receive a staged reading at New York City’s Drama Book Shop on Monday, October 24th. The reading will be directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy and will feature Zoe Kim, Narea Kang, Annie Yim, Christina Liang, Ina Chang, and more.