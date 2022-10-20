BECKY NURSE OF SALEM Announces New Preview and Opening Dates at Lincoln Center Theater

Due to a positive Covid case detected within the company which caused a significant disruption in the rehearsal process, Lincoln Center Theater's upcoming production of Becky Nurse of Salem, a new play by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Rebecca Taichman, will now begin previews Tuesday, November 8 and open on Sunday, December 4 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Becky Nurse of Salem will feature Tina Benko, Candy Buckley, Alicia Crowder, Deirdre O'Connell, Thomas Jay Ryan, Julian Sanchez, and Bernard White.

Becky Nurse of Salem, a dark contemporary comedy by Sarah Ruhl, follows Becky (Deirdre O'Connell), a modern-day descendant of accused witch Rebecca Nurse in Salem. Becky, who works at the local witch museum, seems to be dogged by bad luck. Is it a curse from her past? Or her inability to navigate her present? Looking for love and redemption through spells, pills, and a bartender named Bob (Bernard White), Becky is a contemporary pilgrim for the Lock Her Up era. A play about the legacy of misogyny, witchcraft, and even Arthur Miller, Becky Nurse is a truth-teller for our times.

Becky Nurse of Salem will have sets by Riccardo Hernández, costumes by Emily Rebholz, lighting by Barbara Samuels, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Tal Yarden. Suzzy Roche is the Composer and Caroline Englander is the Stage Manager.

This season, in addition to Becky Nurse of Salem, Lincoln Center Theater is also producing Lerner & Loewe's Camelot, featuring a book by Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Bartlett Sher, which will begin performances on Thursday, March 9 and open on Thursday, April 13, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; the LCT3 production of Your Own Personal Exegesis, a new play by Julia May Jonas, directed by Annie Tippe, which will begin performances on Saturday, November 19 and open on Monday, December 5 at the Claire Tow Theater; as well as an additional season of productions, to be announced, at both the Mitzi E. Newhouse and Claire Tow theaters. LCT is also co-producing the Broadway debut of playwright Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders, directed by Kenny Leon, which will begin previews on Saturday, November 11 and open on Thursday, December 8 at the newly inaugurated James Earl Jones Theatre.