BE A BROADWAY STAR! Board Game is Now Available

The lights may be dimmed on Broadway for now, but we've got the perfect holiday gift for the Broadway fan who just can't wait until the curtain rises again: Be a Broadway Star!, Broadway's favorite board game for fans of all ages. Be a Broadway Star! is available from Amazon.com for $39.99. And now, just in time for the holiday season, the game's creator, Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport (Once On This Island, Godspell) has announced the release of a free holiday-themed Expansion Pack available for digital download.

Be a Broadway Star! isn't your typical board game. This is a Broadway board game starring YOU in the spotlight. Roll the dice, move through the board and pick cards that challenge them to sing, dance, or act out lines from their favorite Broadway shows. Start out in acting school and work your way up to the top, buying pictures and resumes, earning an Equity card, getting an agent and publicist, going to auditions, getting cast in shows, and maybe even winning a Tony Award. The star who accumulates the most fans along the way to the Broadway Hall of Fame wins the game. Be a Broadway Star! is the board game for the Broadway Bound and Broadway fans of all ages.

Engaging even the most au courant Broadway aficionado, a new, 18-card holiday edition expansion pack is now available as a free digital download. The expansion pack includes challenges inspired by recent Broadway hits including Moulin Rouge, Hadestown, Six, Jagged Little Pill, Beetlejuice and Tina; holiday favorites like White Christmas, Elf The Musical, and Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas; as well as perennial favorites Rent, Grease, The Sound of Music, Annie and more.

Be A Broadway Star LLC is dedicated to creating Broadway gifts and goodies for theater lovers of all ages! Brainchild of Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer, Ken Davenport, Be A Broadway Star LLC has been providing families with hours of entertainment since its inception in 2011 when it launched the Be A Broadway Star board game. The flagship board game has been played by thousands of Broadway fans and featured in The New York Times, on the Today Show, Playbill and many other publications.

