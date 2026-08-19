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Austin Durant and Henry Stram Join CLIFFORD ODETS’ WAITING FOR LEFTY

They join the previously announced Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, Adam Chanler-Berat, Greg Hildreth, and more.

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Austin Durant and Henry Stram Join CLIFFORD ODETS’ WAITING FOR LEFTY

Austin Durant (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and Henry Stram (Network) will join the company of Clifford Odets’ Waiting for Lefty, with original music and arrangements by Yeller Tooth, choreographed by Susan Misner and directed by Steven Pasquale.

They join the previously announced Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, Adam Chanler-Berat, Greg Hildreth, Doireann Mac Mahon, Zach McNally, Sahar Milani, and Cameron Scoggins. Clifford Odets’ Waiting for Lefty will run from October 15 – November 22, 2026 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

One room. One choice. One movement. Exploited, exhausted, and pushed to the edge, the taxi drivers of Depression-era New York City gather to make a choice that will change their lives forever. But as they wait for their leader, the tension reaches a fever pitch. Marking the directing debut of acclaimed actor Steven Pasquale, this innovative production uses music and movement to breathe fresh life into Clifford Odets' 1935 masterpiece, transforming the theater into a high-stakes union hall. Both then and now, speaking truth to power can come at a deadly cost. Don't miss this visceral collision of classic social protest and contemporary sound. The clock is ticking - are you with us?

The creative team for Clifford Odets’ Waiting for Lefty includes Scott Adam Davis (Scenic Design), Márion Talán de la Rosa (Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), and Palmer Hefferan (Sound Design).

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