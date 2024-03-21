Audible Theater's DEAD OUTLAW Extends Through April 14

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Audible Inc. has announced a one-week extension for the world-premiere musical Dead Outlaw. The new musical opened on Sunday, March 10 and will now play through Sunday, April 14 at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue – one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.

With music & lyrics by Tony Award winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Tootsie) & Erik Della Penna, book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses (The Band's Visit), conceived by David Yazbek, and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit, The Sound Inside, Prayer for the French Republic), Dead Outlaw will also be recorded and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

Dead Outlaw's cast features Jeb Brown, Eddie Cooper, Andrew Durand, Dashiell Eaves, Julia Knitel, Ken Marks, Trent Saunders, and Thom Sesma. Understudies include Emily Fink, Austin Ku, George Merrick, and Max Sangerman.

The creative team for Dead Outlaw includes Ani Taj (movement direction), Dean Sharenow (music supervisor), Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Kai Harada & Joshua Millican (sound design), Isabella Curry (soundscape composition), Rebekah Bruce (music director), Erik Della Penna, Dean Sharenow, & David Yazbek (orchestrations), Faye Armon-Troncoso (properties), and Amanda Michaels (production stage manager), with casting by Tara Rubin Casting, Peter Van Dam, CSA. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates' Sean Gorski with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Jonathan Whitton.

Elmer McCurdy was an ambitious, turn-of-the-20th-century outlaw whose death at the hands of a Western posse ended a life of failed crime and alcoholism and began a brilliant career as a mummified side-show attraction that travelled the USA for decades. By the time this journey ended, his name had been forgotten and his desiccated body was hanging in a house-of-horrors ride at an amusement park in Southern California, spray-painted a day-glo orange. Then one day, a grip for the “Six-Million Dollar Man” TV show jostled what he thought was “just a dummy” and an arm fell off, revealing a human bone and beginning a hunt for the origins of this enigma.

David Yazbek, haunted by this true story for thirty years, told his friend and bandmate Erik Della Penna the story, and as the two of them discussed why this tale of money, ambition, fame, memory and death was so compelling, they started writing songs for a stage-piece based on this odd life and these universal yet somehow very American themes. Realizing they were onto something as unique and challenging as anything they'd heard or written before, they approached Yazbek's The Band's Visit collaborators Itamar Moses and David Cromer, who quickly became haunted and charmed by Elmer's story. You will too.

ABOUT AUDIBLE THEATER

Audible Theater makes outstanding performances and powerful storytelling available to millions of people all over the world. As part of this initiative, Audible has produced Swing State written by Rebecca Gilman and directed by Robert Falls; Sorry For Your Loss written by and starring Michael Cruz Kayne; Drinking in America starring Andre Royo; Girls & Boys with Carey Mulligan, Harry Clarke starring Billy Crudup, and many others at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. In May 2018, Audible announced that the Minetta Lane Theatre in Greenwich Village will serve as its creative home for live performances in New York. Audible hosts and produces a wide variety of live performances at the Minetta Lane including dramatic plays, comedic shows, engaging panel discussions, and more, with Audible members receiving exclusive access to discounted tickets and related audio content.

Audible was co-producer for the Broadway transfer of the Tony Award-nominated Latin History for Morons written by and starring John Leguizamo and for the Tony Award-nominated Sea Wall / A Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. The initiative also saw the release of John Lithgow's Stories By Heart, Judith Light's All The Ways To Say I Love You, Sharon Washington's Feeding The Dragon, and more. Since June 2017, Audible has commissioned 50 theater playwrights to receive support from its $5 million Emerging Playwrights Fund dedicated to developing innovative English-language works from around the globe. The $5 million fund enables the creation of original plays driven by language and voice, keeping with Audible's core commitment to elevating listening experiences through powerful performances and extraordinary vocal storytelling.