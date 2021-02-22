Atlantic Announces New $3000 Scholarships!

Atlantic Acting School equips their students with the physical, emotional, and analytical tools of acting to discover their truths and prepare them for success beyond our doors. Atlantic Acting has trained and mentored outstanding artists for more than 30 years.

Atlantic Acting School announces two brand NEW scholarship opportunities applicable to either our Full-Time or Evening Conservatory programs, for matriculation in the fall of 2021: the Global Perspectives Scholarship for international students and the New Voices Scholarship for domestic applicants!

Both will offer five $3,000 tuition scholarships for each year a student is enrolled in either of our fall 2021 conservatories. Designed with the full YOU in mind, this is a unique opportunity to put your most creative personal self forward. In this physically distant and digitally-connected world, we've all had to find fresh ways to tell our individual stories. Now it's time to share yours.

Global Perspectives Scholarship

(International Applicants)

In addition to the general application materials, Atlantic Acting wants to understand what makes you "you!"

In a 2-minute video, please showcase how you define your personal identity in this global world. And how does your unique perspective and/or culture make you a better artist? Be creative.

New Voices Scholarship

(Domestic Applicants)

In addition to our general application materials, Atlantic Acting wants to understand what kind of a storyteller you are!

In a 2-minute video, please showcase what kind of storytelling excites you. What kind of art do you want to make? And how do you as an artist uniquely fit into this narrative? Be creative.

Application Materials

Headshot

Acting Resume

Letter of Intent/Artist Statement

Diversity Statement

Letter of Recommendation

Virtual Audition/Interview

2-Minute Identity Video (see prompts above)

When applying, students will be assessed for scholarship eligibility based upon their merit, prior training and experience and overall promise. New Fall 2021 applicants only; scholarship cannot be combined with any other Atlantic scholarship awards.

Note: the M1 Visa is only provided for the Full-Time Conservatory. International students interested in attending the Evening Conservatory must obtain their own Visa.

Apply HERE by April 1

Full-Time ConservatoryBegins Fall 2021Monday - Thursday9am - 5pm ET

This 2.5-year program empowers aspiring actors with technical, creative, personal rigor, and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond our doors. It includes a disciplined approach to script analysis, working truthfully moment-to-moment, and bringing these competencies together in performance of the material.

Learn more HERE

Evening Conservatory

Begins Fall 2021

Monday - Thursday

6:45 - 10:15pm ET

Designed for the working actor, the Evening Conservatory distills the physical, emotional, and analytical tools of acting into a concentrated three-semester program. During their intensive training, students will push beyond their creative comfort zones to take their talents to new heights.

Learn more HERE

Apply HERE