Associate Designers Will Appear on This Week's 4Wall Roundtable
4Wall Sunday Roundtable is a discussion series that launched in May 2020 and features a weekly panel of entertainment design and production professionals.
4Wall Sunday Roundtable Episode 42 welcomes Associate Lighting, Projection, and Costume Designers from Broadway, Off-Broadway, Tours, Regional Theatre, and Events. Join us to hear how they got their start, what exactly an associate designer does, and why they enjoy doing it.The episode can be streamed live on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 6:00 pm EST / 3:00 pm PST on 4Wall's Facebook Live and YouTube page, and will remain available afterwards. Facebook: http://bit.ly/4Wall-Sunday-Roundtable-Ep-42-FB
YouTube: http://bit.ly/4Wall-Sunday-Roundtable-Ep-42-YT Sunday Roundtable Episode 42 Guests:
- Jess Creager - Lighting
- Kate Ducey - Projections
- Nick Solyom - Lighting
- Christopher Vergara - Costumes
Hosted by Drew Quinones and Jeff Croiter.