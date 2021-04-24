Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Associate Designers Will Appear on This Week's 4Wall Roundtable

4Wall Sunday Roundtable is a discussion series that launched in May 2020 and features a weekly panel of entertainment design and production professionals. 

Apr. 24, 2021  
Associate Designers Will Appear on This Week's 4Wall Roundtable

4Wall Sunday Roundtable Episode 42 welcomes Associate Lighting, Projection, and Costume Designers from Broadway, Off-Broadway, Tours, Regional Theatre, and Events. Join us to hear how they got their start, what exactly an associate designer does, and why they enjoy doing it.

The episode can be streamed live on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 6:00 pm EST / 3:00 pm PST on 4Wall's Facebook Live and YouTube page, and will remain available afterwards.

Facebook: http://bit.ly/4Wall-Sunday-Roundtable-Ep-42-FB
YouTube: http://bit.ly/4Wall-Sunday-Roundtable-Ep-42-YT

Sunday Roundtable Episode 42 Guests:

Hosted by Drew Quinones and Jeff Croiter.

4Wall Sunday Roundtable is a discussion series that launched in May 2020 and features a weekly panel of entertainment design and production professionals. Past episodes can be viewed here.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Haiden Pederson
Haiden Pederson
Adrienne Walker
Adrienne Walker
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson

Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories
Theatre Now New York Will Stream Eight New 10-Minute Musicals Next Month Photo

Theatre Now New York Will Stream Eight New 10-Minute Musicals Next Month

ROCK OF AGES CONCERT Now To Feature Pre-Show Hosted By Randi Zuckerberg, Willam and Tom Le Photo

ROCK OF AGES CONCERT Now To Feature Pre-Show Hosted By Randi Zuckerberg, Willam and Tom Lenk

Andrew Kober, Jessica Vosk, Janine DiVita and Kahlil Garcia to Reunite for REASONS TO BE P Photo

Andrew Kober, Jessica Vosk, Janine DiVita and Kahlil Garcia to Reunite for REASONS TO BE PRETTY HAPPY

BLEEDING LOVE With Annie Golden, Rebecca Naomi Jones & More Celebrates One Year Annive Photo

BLEEDING LOVE With Annie Golden, Rebecca Naomi Jones & More Celebrates One Year Anniversary and 20,000 Downloads


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Susan Edwards Announces Plans For Retirement from the Frist Art Museum
  • Late Country Legend Freddy Powers' Life & Music Celebrated With New Book And Accompanying Soundtrack
  • What's On Stage This Summer? Check Out Our Guide To Theatre Across The Country!