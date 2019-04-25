ArtsConnection's 2019 Benefit will Celebrate Art2Art: DEAR EVAN HANSEN

On Monday, April 29, 2019 ArtsConnection's Spring 2019 Benefit will celebrate the Art2Art: Dear Evan Hansen partnership at the IAC Building in Chelsea. The evening will be hosted by MSNBC journalist Nicolle Wallace and include a special performance by the Dear Evan Hansen cast. The event will be styled by acclaimed event designer and ArtsConnection Board Member David Monn.

The celebration will draw leaders from the arts, business, media, and philanthropy worlds, and celebrities from theater, TV and film, to raise support for ArtsConnection's arts education programs taking place across New York City. Past ArtsConnection Benefit honorees include Mark Wahlberg, Russell Simmons, Richard Kirshenbaum, Cyndi Lauper, John Kanas, Joel Klein, George Condo, Vik Muniz, Lena Dunham, Lisa and Richard Plepler, and companies such as Popular Community Bank, Univision and Time Warner.

The innovative partnership between Dear Evan Hansen and ArtsConnection, now in its third year, presents an exceptional opportunity for NYC public school visual arts students to explore their artistic voice and make connections across art forms. Students are invited to attend the musical and participate in talk-backs and interactive workshops with the Dear Evan Hansen company, artistic team, and ArtsConnection teaching artists. These explorations of the show's themes inspire the creation of heartfelt student artwork. ART2ART: DEAR EVAN HANSEN provides a unique environment for students' ideas to flourish, with confidence in their personal expressions, open to other's perspectives, and with a belief in their creative potential.

ArtsConnection is a nationally recognized non-profit arts education organization with a 40-year history of giving New York City public school students, pre-kindergarten through grade 12, the skills, motivation and positive reinforcement they need to succeed academically and personally. Our award-winning arts programs support literacy and foster communication, creativity, collaboration and critical thinking. We direct our work to the most high-needs communities, and each year reach 45,000 students through partnerships with over 175 public schools across the 5 boroughs and through after-school and weekend initiatives that engage middle and high school students in the cultural resources of New York City. Children and teens are learning to better understand themselves and the world around them through our music, dance, theater, media and visual arts programming led by a faculty of over 125 specially-trained professional artists who share their distinctive artistic perspectives to inspire, guide and teach students. www.artsconnection.org





