Arthur Greenleaf Holmes Brings Inappropriate Poetry Into Your Home

Author of such utter vulgarities as I Bought a Cheese and Thought of You and Ode to an Extremely Provocative Knothole, Arthur Greenleaf Holmes is bringing his specific brand of off-colour culture into whichever room in your home you're brave enough to view it in.

Join him and express your inner deviant as he reveals new poems, recites fan favorites, and creates a community that you'll be thrilled to be a part of...and thankful to be able to keep at least six feet away.

A new live show will broadcast every Friday on Arthur's Facebook page. Want to help out but too important to watch? Visit bit.ly/AGH2020 to make a tax-deductible donation to all of Arthur's artistic misdeeds! Your support of the arts and the artists who create them are more crucial now than ever. In whatever way you can support, we thank and honor you.

Arthur's Off-Broadway debut is still scheduled for this June at The Access Theatre, so join him for this sneak preview of salacious poetry, and help keep the (wet) dream alive. Follow this link to join in on the debauchery!





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You