Art Lab Announces New Date & Venue for The Muse Sessions Featuring Lilli Cooper & More

Art Lab has announced a new performance date and venue for The Muse Sessions, the premiere of a unique concert series about inspiration and the creative process and the role of the muse in some of the world's most beloved works of art.

The Muse Sessions will be presented at Florence Gould Hall (55 East 59th Street) for one night only on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 8:00pm



Ticket prices and on sale date will be announced soon. The Muse Sessions will run 60 minutes with no intermission.



The Muse Sessions will now feature Tony Award-nominee Lilli Cooper (Spongebob Squarepants) joining previously announced Tony Award nominee Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!), Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley (The Music Man), and Drama Desk Award winner Rachel York (Head Over Heels).



This show is the first installment in a series conceived by producer Meg Fofonoff of Art Lab. Future evenings will focus on the lives and work of individual artists including Marc Chagall, Suzanne Valadon, Pablo Picasso, Auguste Renoir and more. Details on future performances of The Muse Sessions will be announced soon.



The Muse Sessions features some of Broadway's finest talent performing songs about art and artists written by great songwriters from the pop and musical theater worlds with exciting new arrangements by Sean Mayes. The first performance includes the unforgettable songs of Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, Norah Jones, Elvis Costello, Natalie Cole, Stephen Sondheim, Todd Rundgren, Paul McCartney, Rufus Wainwright, and two selections from the Broadway-bound musical Little Dancer, with music and lyrics by Tony Award-winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.



THE MUSE SESSIONS