Ars Nova Sets April 2023 Lineup Featuring Deepali Gupta & Jess Ramsay

Ars Nova has announced details for performances taking place in April 2023.



The work of performance artist and theater practitioner Deepali Gupta circulates ideas around madness in relation to the colonized and feminized body. On April 7, she returns to the Ars Nova stage with Danger to Herself: Deepali Gupta in Concert.

Untitled Queen, a Vision Resident at Ars Nova, curates an evening of live music by Jess Ramsay on April 20. Blurring the lines between performer and viewer, Jam Session 01 is an ephemeral, improvised jam session featuring original sound objects and a mix of instruments, analog, and digital.

As part of its 20th Anniversary Season, Ars Nova has introduced the What's Ars Is Yours: Name Your Price ticket initiative. Audiences are able to name their price for tickets to in-person performances, which start at $5. All shows this spring will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Supra, Ars Nova's streaming platform, for $15 a month. All performances begin at 7 PM and take place at Ars Nova, located at 511 West 54th Street in Manhattan

April 7 at 7PM

Imagined & Performed by Deepali Gupta

Featuring Scott Heins & Maya Sharpe

This dreamgirl is going Mad. She keeps on writing songs about love and pretending they're about psychiatric drugs. Or the other way around. Her voice is delusional. She believes the real world is made up of illusions. Is the way she sings dangerous? Does it sound dangerous to you? You're invited to enable her, and welcome to enjoy it! You came for the music, but you'll stay in this perverse reverie forever.

April 20 at 7PM

Created & Conceived by Jess Ramsay

Performed by Jess Ramsay & friends

Curated by Untitled Queen



Jam Session is at once a live performance, a meta-investigation of improvised sound, and a play on the traditional format of seeing live music, intentionally blurring the lines of performer/viewer. Jam Session is an ephemeral, improvised jam session featuring original sound objects and a mix of instruments, analog and digital. Harking back to the rich history of jam sessions in music studios, jazz clubs, listening sessions, and noise music, Jam Session aims to challenge the established boundaries of live performance and listening.



About the Artists



is a performance artist and theater practitioner. Her work circulates ideas around madness in relation to the colonized and feminized body. She works in (dis)order to upheave and unravel. Past collaborations include Minor Character, Ski End, and Madonna col bambino. Current projects include United States v. Gupta (upcoming at JACK) and I Love You Stranger (in development with Ars Nova). She is on the Board of Directors of The Poetry Project; and an Affiliated Artist with Target Margin Theater, La MaMa, and The Civilians. New York Magazine called her "one part ASMR fantasy" and they're not wrong.

Jess Ramsay

is a Brooklyn-based sound artist, DJ, and multimedia producer. Her work incorporates original sculptural sound objects ranging from repurposed electronics, to circuit-bent toys from her childhood, to woven microphones in fabric. In her work, there is an intentional blurring of human and machine elements. She creates improvised, ephemeral live works, often occurring only once and intended to be experienced in real-time. She's interested in exploring how the internet has fundamentally changed the landscape of information and notions of public space/sound amidst an increased weaponization of the queer body. Her work examines the belief of sound as an ever-present sensation in our bodies and worlds - however fleeting and temporary it may be. Using a DIY approach through crafts, found audio/objects, environmental field recordings, experimentation, and thrifted materials, she aims to blur the lines of amateur/professional and creator/listener to dismantle notions of elitism, hierarchy, and gendered norms. There is a quiet subversion in her work that exists at the intersection of rave/noise/queer club culture and the practice of tinkering and choosing your own adventure. Jess is part of the performance duo Relational Aesthetics with Untitled Queen, and part of the art/comedy duo Bunkr Collective, with Sara Aboulafia. She is the recipient of the Brooklyn Nightlife Award for DJ of the Year (2014) and has shown/performed at The Kitchen (NYC), Kishka Gallery (WRJ, VT), Spotify (NYC), and Bushwig (Berlin). In 2021 she presented a video/sonic/drag short film, MEEBULA, with Untitled Queen as part of Ars Nova's ANT Fest.



About Ars Nova

Ars Nova exists to discover, develop, and launch singular theater, music and comedy artists in the early stages of their professional careers. Our dynamic slate of programs supports outside-the-box thinking and encourages innovative, genre-bending new work. Dubbed by The New York Times as a "fertile incubator of offbeat theater," Ars Nova blurs genres and subverts the status quo. With our feverish bounty of programming, we are the stomping ground and launching pad for visionary, adventurous artists of all stripes. By providing a protective environment where risk-taking and collaboration are paramount, Ars Nova amplifies the voices of a new generation of diverse artists and audiences, pushing the boundaries of live entertainment by nurturing creative ideas into smart, surprising new work.

Ars Nova has been honored with an Obie Award and a Special Citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle for sustained quality and commitment to the development and production of new work. Notable past productions include: three-time Lortel Award-winner Oratorio for Living Things by Heather Christian, directed by Lee Sunday Evans; "Outstanding Musical" Lortel Award-winner and The New York Times' "Best of 2018," Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future, created by Andrew R. Butler, directed by Jordan Fein; The Lucky Ones, created by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher, directed by Anne Kauffman; "Outstanding Musical" Lortel Award-winner KPOP, created by Jason Kim, Max Vernon, Helen Park, and Woodshed Collective, directed by Teddy Bergman; "Best New American Theatre Work," Obie Award-winner and "one of the best new plays in the last 25 years" (The New York Times), Underground Railroad Game by Jennifer Kidwell and Scott R. Sheppard, directed by Taibi Magar ; The New York Times' and New York Post's "Best of 2015," Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl, directed by Rachel Chavkin; the Tony Award-winning smash-hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 by Dave Malloy, directed by Rachel Chavkin; the world premiere of the 2009 season's most-produced play boom by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb, directed by Alex Timbers; the show that put Bridget Everett on the map, At Least It's Pink by Everett, Michael Patrick King, and Kenny Mellman, directed by King; and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail's first New York production, Freestyle Love Supreme by Anthony Veneziale and Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail (Broadway 2019).

Please visit arsnovanyc.com to learn more.